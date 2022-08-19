2023: We’re moving out of PDP if crisis remains unresolved – Gana

Jerry Gana, former minister of information and leader of Nyesom Wike reconciliation camp, has warned that if the crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is not resolved, he will, along with Wike and others, dump the party.

Gana stated this on Friday while commissioning a project in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, urging Nigerians not to waste their votes for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), because they have failed Nigerians woefully, reports said.

“We want to assure you that the problems with the PDP, we shall resolve them and if it doesn’t resolve, this leader, the governor here, together with all of us, we shall tell the people of Nigeria where to go. They are not babies.

“Don’t make the mistake of wasting your vote to go to the other side. You know who I mean. They have failed woefully, embarrassingly failed, therefore don’t even go there,” he said.

Gana noted that Nigeria’s military forces are more than enough to defeat the bandits terrorising the nation, while appealing to the President and other leaders that the nation cannot continue to lose its security operatives.

“Nigeria’s military forces are more than enough to defeat these bandits, they are more than enough to be able to do it, but they need the kind of qualitative leadership that will give the kind of order, that will provide the resources that will provide the kind of equipment they needed to deliver,” the former minister said.