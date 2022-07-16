Osun Decides: deputy governor, Alabi wins own polling unit

Osun State Deputy Governor, Benedict Alabi has won his polling unit at Ward 06, Polling Unit 07, Baptist Day School, Ikire, in Irewole Local Government.

While the All Progressives Congress (APC), polled a total of 206, the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), scored 184 in the contest, as five votes were declared void.

Alabi, who was earlier accredited at 10:31am and voted at 10:32am, described the exercise as peaceful and orderly.

“The turnout is massive and encouraging as you can see, every process is orderly and impressive. All stakeholders diligently discharged their duties.

Read also: Osun Election: Results trickling in

“This is a clear testimony that our democracy is growing to the point of maturity and we are sure of victory as a party,” he said.

He, therefore, commended the level of consciousness and enthusiasm displayed by voters, adding that Nigeria was moving towards democratic advancement.