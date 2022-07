Osun Election: Results trickling in

PU: 002, market centre Moro

RA: 08, Moro

LGA: 15, Ife North

Election Results

A- 2

AAC- 0

ADP- 5

APC- 101

PDP – 129 (winner)

SDP- 0

APM- 0

APP- 0

LP- 0

NNPP- 0

NRM- 0

LGA Irepodun, PU 05, Ward 03

Accredited Voters 139

APC-62

ADP-1

LP-22

PDP-51 (winner)

PRP-1

YPP-1

Ilesha East LGA, Ward 05 Ijamo, PU002

Election results

AAC- 01

ADP- 04

APC – 101

PDP – 127 (winner)

Obokun Esa-Oke ward 1 Unit 19

PDP- 33 (winner)

APC- 04

LGA: Atakumosa West, PU:002

ADP: 4

APC 127

PDP – 175 (winner)

YPP – 1

ZLP – 1

Atakumosa West LGA, Ward 3 (OSU 3), PU 05

Election result

PDP – 191 (winner)

APC- 107

ADP- 2

ACCORD- 2

YPP- 1

Ilesa East LGA, Ward 05 Ijamo, PU 001

Election Results

A- 01

AAC-2

ADP- 03

APC – 154 (winner)

APM-01

PDP – 84

PRP-01

No of registered voters- 695

No of accredited voters- 250

Rejected votes- 04

Total valid votes- 246

PU 009, Ward 02, Abogunde, Ede North (Ademola Adeleke’s polling unit)

APC: 23

PDP: 218 (winner)

Jubilation @ unit 5, ward 5, salvation Army, Oke fia, Osogbo

APC- 121

PDP -196 (winner)

ADP-2

ZLP-1

SDP-1

Accord- 4

AAC – 1

Ward 04, Aare, PU 05, Idi-Odan Oja Oba, Ifetedo, Ife-South.

Registered voters – 411

Accredited voters – 174

A: 0

AAC: 2

ADP: 0

APC: 105 (winner)

APM: 0

APP: 1

BP: 0

LP: 0

NNPP: 0

NRM: 0

PDP: 63

PRP: 01

L/G: OBOKUN, Ward: Ilase, P.U: 02

PDP: 191 (winning)

APC: 102 ;PRP 1; ADP 7. Void 13…

Total number of eligible voters 864.

counting is ongoing

Ilesa West LGA, PU 12, Ward 07

ADP – 02

APC – 03

PDP – 61 (winner)

Unit 29, Ward 008, Olorunda LGA

PDP – 91 (winner)

APC – 39

ACCORD – 1

YPP – 1

ADP – 3

APM – 1

SDP – 1

Void – 2

Ilesa West LGA, PU 07, Ward 06

A – 01

AAC- 01

ADP – 03

APC – 89

PDP – 154 (winner)

YPP – 01

Unit 7, Ward 6 polling unit, Baptist Primary School, Sango area, Ikire,

Total registered voters were 796 while 410 persons voted.

ADP – 10

APC – 206 (winner)

PDP – 184

LP – 1

SDP – 1

YPP – 1

Voided – 5

Ilesha East LGA, Ward 06 Upper and lower Ijoka, PU003

Election Results

ADP- 08

APC – 91

APM-01

PDP – 106 (winner)

Unit 8, Ward 9, Ilesa West

APC – 65

PDP – 77 (winner)

Ilesha East LGA, Ward 05 Ijamo, PU002

Election results

AAC- 01

ADP- 04

APC – 101

PDP – 127 (winner)

LGA: Ede South, Ward: 02, PU: 01

NRM: 1

Accord: 2

ADP: 2

APC: 48

PDP:226 (winner)

Void: 3

Accredited voters: 282

LGA: Ilesha East, Ward: 010, PU: 009

Election Result

APC: 132

PDP: 144 (winner)

ADP: 8

AAC: 1

APM: 1

APP: 1

BP: 1

LP: 1

Void: 6

Ilesa East LGA, Ward 06 Upper and lower Ijoka, PU004

ADP- 03

APC – 69

APM- 01

NRM- 01

PDP – 74 (winner)

Odo-otin LGA Ward 09 PU 05

Accord 01

ADP 02

APC 84

PDP 100 (winner)

Registered voters – 444

Accredited voters -188

Void vote – 01

Valid vote – 187

Total vote cast – 188

LGA: 15, Ife North, PU: 003 Court hall, Ipetumodu II

RA: 06, Ipetumodu I

A- 1

ADP- 03

APC- 67 (winner)

PDP – 50

Ife Central LGA, Ward 03 (Post office), PU 001

ADP 02

APC 116

PDP 103

Ward 01, Ayesan, PU 001, Ayesan Compound, Ifetedo, Ife-South LGA.

AAC: 02

ADP: 02

APC: 101

APP: 01

PDP: 138 (winner)

PRP: 01

ZLP: 01

PU: 019, Open space at heritage cool spot Junction, Alapata

RA: 07, Ipetumodu II

LGA: 15, Ife North

ADP- 3

APC- 31

PDP – 70 (winner)

SDP – 1

PU 09 St Mark B Pry School, Ward 04 Iperindo, Atakumonsa East LGA

Election Result

ADP – 6

APC – 59 (winner)

PDP – 37

Voting Results from Osun Election are as observed by Businessday; these results are yet to be verified by INEC.