No going back on PDP national convention – NCOC

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) National Convention Organising Committee (NCOC) has said it was aware of the actions of a few misguided party members who have approached the High Court in Kaduna in an attempt to prevent it from holding its National Convention on October 30 and 31, 2021.

The Secretary of the National Convention Organising Committee (NCOC), Governor Seyi Makinde stressed that notwithstanding their right to approach a court of competent jurisdiction to air their grievances, he maintained that the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the PDP had acted in good faith in fixing the convention for October 30 and 31.

He explained that the convention was not meant to witch-hunt anyone or to truncate anyone’s mandate.

Makinde, therefore, called on all members and supporters of the PDP to ignore the distraction as they prepare to host a convention that would send a clear signal to Nigerians that the PDP was the only party that has the will and the might to rescue Nigeria from the catastrophe that “we have been enduring for the past six years.”

The Oyo State governor hinted that they were aware that a clearly united PDP was a threat to the forces that seek to divide the party.

He urged the supporters nationwide to keep the faith as they were taking all necessary measures to ensure that “we will not be distracted from our goal.”

Makinde said they were determined to strengthen the party structure and put in the work needed to unify and restore Nigeria back on the path to economic prosperity and greatness.

He urged all party faithful to continue to rally support as they prepare to host the national convention on October 30 and 31, 2021.

Recall that the former National Chairman of the PDP, Uche Secondus, had asked the party to stop making any moves towards the conduct of its national convention scheduled for October 30 and 31, 2021 or any other date, pending the hearing and final determination of his appeal to that effect.

In a letter addressed to the party (6th respondent in his appeal) by his counsel, Tayo Oyetibo (SAN), the embattled former PDP national chairman said he is, in an appeal numbered, CA/PH/341/2021: PRINCE UCHE I SECONDUS V IBEAWUCHI E. ALEX & ORS, asking the court to restrain the party from holding the convention.

The letter dated October 21, 2021, reads in part, “on 23 August 2021 one Mr Ibeawuchi E. Alex and four others jointly instituted Suit No PHC/2183/CS/2021 at the High Court of Rivers State, PortHarcourt Judicial Division against Prince Uche Seconds and the PDP as defendants.

“On 10 September 2021, the High Court delivered its judgment in the suit whereby Prince Uche Seconds was, inter alia, restrained from performing the functions of the office of National Chairman of the PDP.

“An appeal has been filed and entered against the judgment at the Court of Appeal, in Port Harcourt. In addition, an Application on Notice has been filed in which Prince Uche Secondus is seeking, an order of injunction restraining the PDP, the 6th Respondent herein, whether by itself, its officers, servants, agents and or representatives from holding or conducting its National Convention scheduled for 30th and 31st October 2021 or any other date, pending the hearing and final determination of this appeal.”