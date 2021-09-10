2023: Fintiri chairs PDP National Convention Committee

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)on Thursday appointed the Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri as chairman of its 2021 National Convention Organising Committee.

The party also announced that the Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi is heading its Committee on Zoning.

Kola Ologbondiyan, the party’s national publicity secretary disclosed this, while briefing newsmen on the resolutions of the PDP National Executive Committee meeting in Abuja.

Ologbondiyan disclosed that the NEC received the report of the Sen. David Mark-led committee intervening in certain issues relating to the leadership challenges rocking the party.

He said that Mark’s committee assured that efforts were on to resolve all court matters.

According to him, “NEC thanks Nigerians for the confidence they repose in the PDP and for the solidarity and support they have collectively shown our party at this trying time.

“NEC commends the efforts of the National Working Committee, the PDP Governors’ Forum, the Board of Trustees (BoT), the National Assembly caucus and other stakeholders in resolving the challenges confronting the party.”

He added that while there was no fixed date for the next NEC meeting, the Oct. 30, national convention for the party was sacrosanct.

Earlier in his opening remarks, Yemi Akinwonmi, the party’s acting national chairman, urged the NEC members to consider and approve the recommendations toward the party’s national convention.

The BoT Chairman, Walid Jibrin expressed optimism that PDP would remain united and win the 2023 general elections.

On his part, the PDP Governors’ Forum Chairman, Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, pledged the forum’s support for the party in the forthcoming Anambra governorship election and the national convention.

Tambuwal stressed the need for the party leaders to close ranks and forge a united front for PDP to rescue Nigeria come 2023.