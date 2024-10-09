Low turnout characterises Plateau LG elections amid technical hurdles

Voting in the local government elections in Plateau State commenced on Wednesday, but reports of low turnout and technical issues marred the process.

At Polling Unit 0012 located at the Women Education Center in Jos North, voting began at 8:44 AM, with only three voters on the line. However, the voter verification system device was found to be non-functional, causing frustration among those waiting to cast their ballots.

At the nearby NUJ polling unit situated at Hills Station, the situation was similarly bleak. As of 8:55 AM, election materials had not yet arrived, leaving the polling station empty. Observers noted that this lack of preparedness was evident in several other polling units across the Rantya area in Jos South.

Despite the technical challenges and delays, sources indicated that the election process remained peaceful. However, the overall turnout was described as significantly lower than expected, raising concerns among local officials about voter engagement in the democratic process.

John Chris, the chairmanship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Jos North, expressed his satisfaction with the peaceful nature of the elections after voting manually. Despite waiting for hours, he commended the integrity of the electoral process and encouraged all candidates to accept the results, regardless of the outcome.

The technical difficulties experienced in multiple polling units drew criticism from voters and election observers alike. Many voiced their concerns about the reliability of the electronic voting systems, questioning whether they would be effective in future elections.

Election monitors who spoke to BusinessDay on ground of anonymity noted that the delays in material delivery and verification failures could discourage participation, particularly among first-time voters.

The lack of enthusiasm observed at polling stations could be indicative of broader issues affecting public confidence in the electoral process.

As the day progressed, election officials worked to resolve the technical issues, and the reports of low turnout changed. However, Voter engagement remains a critical challenge for the local government elections, which are pivotal in shaping governance at the grassroots level.

As Plateau State moves forward from this election, stakeholders will likely need to address the systemic issues highlighted during the voting process to enhance future electoral participation and trust in the democratic system.

