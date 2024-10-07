Police restricts movement in Plateau ahead of Wednesday LG elections

Emmanuel Adesina, the Plateau state commissioner of Police has announced the restriction of movement in the state from 12 am to 6 pm on Wednesday in preparation for the local government elections in the State.

Adesina who announced this during a stakeholders meeting on Monday in Jos also emphasised the need for a peaceful and secure environment to enable eligible voters to exercise their franchise.

The police boss hinted that the restriction of movement is aimed at preventing any potential security threats and ensuring that voters can cast their ballots without fear or intimidation.

Adesina urged politicians to refrain from making statements that could incite crisis and instead cooperate for a peaceful electoral process.

He said by restricting movement, the authorities can better monitor and control the situation, preventing any potential disruptions or violence.

The CP urged politicians to cooperate, emphasising the need for responsible leadership and respect for the democratic process.

“The people of Plateau State are eager to exercise their right to vote and choose their local government representatives. The restriction of movement may cause some inconvenience, but it is a necessary measure to ensure the safety and security of all voters”; Adesina added.

Some of the stakeholders who spoke at the meeting pledged to cooperate with the security agencies for peaceful local government elections in the state.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) Religious Organisations, and Women and Youth Groups among others.

BusinessDay observed that as the elections approach, the police and other security agencies are on high alert, ready to respond to any potential security threats.

