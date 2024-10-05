Police commissioner lectures officers ahead of LG election in Plateau

Emmanuel Adesina, the Plateau State Commissioner of Police

Emmanuel Adesina, the Plateau State Commissioner of Police, has emphasised the need for exceptional professionalism and emotional intelligence throughout the local government electioneering period in the state.

Adesina stated this while lecturing officers and men of the Command to discuss their conduct and modus operandi during the forthcoming local government elections schedule for Wednesday.

He warned officers to avoid acts of corruption, brutality to members of the public, violation of Fundamental Human Rights, and any act capable of portraying the image of the Force in a bad light.

The Police administrator stressed that officers found wanting would face severe disciplinary actions in accordance with the Police Act and Regulations.

“The Nigeria Police Force is committed to ensuring a peaceful and hitch-free democratic process. Therefore, the Plateau State command has made all operational assets ready to ensure that the conduct of the election in all 17 Local Government Areas is peaceful”.

The CP urged the public to cooperate with the police and report any suspicious activity.

