Benue Police Commissioner, other security agencies assured citizens of peaceful conduct of LG polls

The Commissioner of Police, Steve Yabanet Benue State Police command and other security heads has assured Benue electorates of peace and calmness during and after Local Governments chairmen elections in the state.

The police commissioner made the assurance while interacting with newsmen at Central Mosque polling unit wadata in the state capital Makurdi.

Read also: Police commissioner lectures officers ahead of LG election in Plateau

Yabanet who was touring round town with other heads of security agencies, Nigeria Civil Defence Core NCDC, Immigration Service, custom, Correctional Centre amongst others explained that security agencies will not tolerates any form of violence, thuggry and charater assassination and other vices as citizens are exercising their franchise.

The head of Nigeria Police, Benue State command visited over seven polling units in Makurdi, including Central Mosque polling unit wadata, New Garage polling unit and Baptist polling unit amongst others.

Share