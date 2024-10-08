Equity International, USIP calls for fair, inclusive LG elections in Plateau

L-R: Chris Inyama, team leader, Equity International Initiative and Chris Kwaja, Country Director, United States Institute for Peace (USIP), at a press conference in Jos.

As Plateau state prepares for local government elections tomorrow Wednesday, Equity International Initiative has urged eligible voters to turn out en masse and exercise their franchise. The organisation also called on the Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC) to ensure a fair, transparent, and inclusive political transitioning process.

At a press conference on Tuesday in Jos, Chris Inyama, team leader of the initiative said the organisation has deployed observers across the 17 local government areas to monitor the electoral procedures and provide a detailed report after the election.

The organisation recommended that PLASIEC ensure proper and timely communication with stakeholders on election day to address challenges and short-comings as they arise.

Inyama added that security personnel deployed to ensure the safety of voters on election day should adhere strictly to their code of conduct and apprehend any person who attempts to interfere with the credibility of the electoral processes.

“Political parties, candidates, agents, and their supporters must respect PLASIEC’s rules and procedures to ensure the transparency and credibility of the elections. They must also refrain from every form of interference that may compromise voters’ conscience on election day”.

Inyama also called on other civil society organisations to join the effort to ensure a smooth political transitioning process in the 2024 local government election in Plateau State.

He noted that the organisation will continue to advocate for youth engagement and remain committed to ensuring that young voices have a platform during this electoral circle.

The team leader emphasised the importance of fair and inclusive elections in Plateau State, saying, “We urge all stakeholders to work together to ensure a peaceful and credible electoral process. The people of Plateau State deserve nothing less.”

On his part, Chris Kwaja, a professor and Country Director of the United States Institute of Peace (USIP), also emphasised the importance of conducting credible polls. According to Kwaja, credible local government elections are crucial to prevent what he termed “revenge voting” in general elections, where actors come out with a payback mindset.

Kwaja urged the Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC) to conduct a credible election, setting a model for other states to follow. He stressed that the integrity of the electoral process is vital to ensuring that the will of the people is reflected in the outcome of the elections.

