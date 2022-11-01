Kwankwaso unveils blueprint, promises improved security, virile economy, education, restructuring, others

Rabiu Kwankwanso, the presidential candidate of the All Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has unveil his blueprint for the development of Nigeria if elected at the 2023 general election.

Kwankwaso unveiled the 25 chapter document in Abuja on Tuesday where he promised to restore and reposition the country towards greatness where all citizens will maximise their potential and leave in peace, justice and unity.

The former minister of defence promised to rejig the nation’s security architecture through raising the number of personnel of the Nigeria Police and Armed Forces to at least million each.

He said that would provide enough manpower for tackling the deteriorating security situation of the country, and providing job opportunities for the youths that would be recruited into the security forces.

The former governor also vowed to make virile, the dwindling Nigerian economy by assembling the best brains and hands that can drive his administration’s economic policies.

To achieve that, Kwankwaso said the Ministries of Finance, Trade and Investment, the Central Bank of Nigeria, the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited, the Federal Inland Revenue Service, the Nigeria Customs Service and the Nigeria Port Authority will be handled by Nigerians with the highest level of competence while a sound and knowledgeable National Economic Adviser will also be appointed.

On education, the presidential candidate said there will be free registration of West African Examination Council (WAEC), National Examination Council (NECO), Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and National Board for Technical Education (NABTEB).

He said JAMB examination will have a moratorium of four years and all scholarships will be harmonised to reach the less previledge while children of school age will be mopped out from streets.

On agriculture he said priority will be placed on mechanised farming and commodities boards will re-established to protect farmers and the private sector would be encouraged to set up agricultural value chains to create millions of jobs.

Kwankwaso said the power sector will be placed on top priority list to enhance industrialisation; all major rivers will be dredged and major dams constructed to tackle erosion while existing laws will be reviewed to produce more medical professionals.

He assured that the NNPP administration will back restructuring to take care of good governance, security, resource control and other indices of development.

“After 16 years of PDP and eight years of APC leadership resulting in persistent insecurity, unprecedented economic crises, mass unemployment, increased poverty and destitution, growing and uncontrolled inflation, the collapse of social services including education and health services, increased corruption and graft and increased mistrust and division, the Nigerian citizens are dissatisfied and disappointed and are yearning for a positive change.

“The choice in the 2023 general elections is clear: A New and Better Nigeria that the NNPP is poised to put in place or the continuation of the status quo,” Kwankwaso added.

