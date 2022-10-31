NNPP will address issue of social injustice obstructing nation building – Kawu

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has indicated that its fundamental objective was to address the issue of social injustice and the underlining factors fuelling crisis in the country.

Suleiman Abdulraham Kwau, the party’s senatorial candidate for Kano South in the next year’s election, said that the prevailing social injustice, being perpetrated particularly, under the present administration in the country, was responsible for mounting social and economic crises rocking every facets of the country.

Making this observation weekend at media engagement organised by the Kano Correspondents’ chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), the candidate observed that addressing the issue of social injustice would be his main legislative agenda. The politician, who is a three-time member of the Green Chamber of the National Assembly before, hinted that the social justice related issues to education, health and water resources, in particular, will be his focus.

He promised to also focus on injustice meted against the Northern part of the country in the allocation of social infrastructures, particularly under the administration of Olusegun Obasanjo.

“As many of you have known, as one of the founding members of the APC, I left the party to join the NNPP because everybody knows that he has drifted away from the fundamental principles on which it was founded.

“In APC, it was clear that the leaders of the party have drifted away from the democratic culture of transparency in the process of selecting its candidates for political offices. I joined the NNPP with the hope of helping the party to entrench good governance and proactive legislative culture, which presently is not available in the country.

“One of the core characteristics of social justice I will actively engage in, is the advancement of the rule of law, with the hope that this will go a long way in reducing the current tide of regional agitations,” he stated.

Kwau, who was a three-time, member of the House of Representatives, representing the Ismaila-Takai federal constituency of Kano State, also said that the other areas of social injustice that his legislative activity would address, will border on getting enough electricity allocated to Kano to power it economic activities.

“Other major area which I intend engaging in, if elected a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria will be getting the Government to address the issue of shortage of power supply that has been identified to be the root cause of the near collapse of economic activities in Kano.

“As it is also known to you all, when the administration of Chief Olusegun Obaanjo invested billions of dollars in the development of power projects in the country, none of the projects were sited in any of the northern states. As it is today Lagos is getting 10 more electricity than Kano. The state also has more policemen allocated to it, than Kano.

“Based on observed trend, we have come to accept that, power, and insecurity are the two dominate things that have contributed tremendously to the slowdown in the economic development of the state,” he explained.

When asked whether incumbency factor could affect his chance of being elected, the NNPP candidate, said that he and his party leaders in the state were too experienced enough in politics to be worried by what people described as incumbency factor.

“I to remind people having that can of thought that, in 2003, the Rabiu Musa Kawankwaso PDP administration in Kano, in spite it popularity was defeated by Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau, and nothing happened. In the same vein, in 2011, despite being in government, ANPP of Shekarau was also defeated by PDP, and incumbency factor did not work. What I want people to know is that we are too experienced to worry by any incumbency factor in Kano today,” he noted.