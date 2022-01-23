Kogi loses position in Sesame Seeds production in Nigeria

After taking fourth position as a Sesame Seeds growing state in the country in 2020, Kogi State could not maintain it due to unforeseen pressures.

Agene Thomas, representative, Federal Ministry of Agriculture, who disclosed this recently during the election of new executives of the Kogi State chapter of Sesame Seeds Association of Nigeria, which held at the State Agricultural Development Project (ADP) office in Lokoja, charged the association to restore the lost glory of the association.

Thomas equally promised that the ministry would support the new executive to achieve goals, noting that efforts are being made to a turnaround to the farmers of the product in the state.

Speaking also, Abdul Yusuf, representative of the national chairman of the association, pointed out that there was need to expand the scope of membership of the association in Kogi and equally urged members to pay necessary dues accrued to them.

Yusuf also explained that a new era has begun in Sesame Seeds farming in the state, stressing that farmers of the product will have a course to smile as the association will receive the needed support front relevant organisations.

“We are in 27 states and Kogi State is the 7th. We have contacted to purchase sesame seeds. In as much as the incoming chairman wants to turn the state from ground nut, maize, cashew growing state to sesame seeds, there must be proper laid down procedures of sesame seeds industry which is registration”. He said.

He charged the newly elected executives to be committed to the development and growth of the association in the state as he urged them to discharge their duties without fear or favour.

Speaking shortly after the election , Damisa Suleiman , the new chairman of the association, promised to justify the confidence reposed in him and his executives, pointing out that no stone will be left unturned at ensuring that the association records huge success in the state.

He equally enjoined youths to take advantage of the open doors by engaging in sesame seeds farming to earn a living and increase their earning streams, adding that Kogi State was blessed with lands suitable for cultivation of the product.

Damisa also promised to bring in his wealth of experience in discharging his duties, adding that the product has broad opportunity in the world economy.

Damisa called for prayers and supports of members to enable them succeed in their new assignment, noting that the co-operation of members will go a long way at achieving greater results.

Damisa appreciated the association for finding them worthy to serve, saying he will prioritize members’ welfare, partner with relevant stakeholders in the agricultural sector and seek for greater opportunities for members to enjoy their labour.

Also speaking, Abdulrazak Musa, Kogi State chairman, Maize Association of Nigeria (MAN), noted that the association is looking forward to partnering with the State Chapter of Sesame Seeds Association of Nigeria and expressed optimism that the collaboration will yield positive results.