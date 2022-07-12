Kingsley Moghalu endorses Peter Obi for 2023 presidency

Nigerian political economist, Kingsley Moghalu, on Tuesday endorsed the presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

Moghalu, a former deputy governor of the country’s central bank who had also shown considerable interest in becoming the country’s president, issued the endorsement in an interview with Arise News, monitored by BusinessDay.

In response to a question posed to him about the ‘Peter Obi phenomenon’ Moghalu described Obi’s candidacy and the following around it as ‘valid and legitimate’.

“I think it’s a good thing , it’s a valid and legitimate candidacy and movement. We have been calling for more people to get more involved in their future in this country and so to see that begin to happen in a forceful way is a good development,” he said.

Moghalu had earlier resigned from his membership of African Democratic Congress (ADC) on the ground of principle after the party’s recent presidential primaries.

The former CBN deputy governor said during the interview that after his departure from ADC, several parties came to enlist him as their candidate saying his political brand is very powerful and they would like him to be their candidate.

Read also: 2023: Tonye Princewill quits APC over Muslim-Muslim ticket

“Primaries have closed, we would have a substitution to put you on the ticket,” he quoted the parties as saying.

“I considered several factors and I said it’s not about ambition, it’s about a desire to serve. It’s not about myself, it’s about Nigeria.’’

He further expressed gladness that a third force has emerged to challenge the dominance of the two major parties – APC and PDP.