2023: Tonye Princewill quits APC over Muslim-Muslim ticket

Tonye Princewill, an ally of former minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has left the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in protest.

This is the aftermath of the announcement of Kashim Shettima as the running mate to the APC’s Presidential Candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Princewill, who described the choice of Shettima as a form of injustice to the Christians, said he cannot in all honesty defend the decision of the APC’s candidate.

He recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari resisted the same temptation in 2015 and chose a not-so popular running mate but still won the election.

He is worried that Bola Tinubu cannot see any suitable Christian from the North as his would-be deputy.

Below is his letter of resignation from APC

The Chairman,

All Progressives Congress (APC),

Ward 3 (Royal Ward), Buguma City,

Asari Toru Local Government Area.

My Dear Brother,

LETTER OF RESIGNATION FROM APC

I can’t argue for equity.

While I appreciate my leader Rt Hon. Rotimi Amaechi and all his efforts, I cannot defend the decision of my party, in fielding a Muslim–Muslim ticket, especially at a time like this, against all protestations from well meaning Nigerians, across religious and political divides.

It sets a very wrong precedent; it is totally insensitive and even if you win, will prove bad for good governance.

Under these dire circumstances, I find no justification to still remain, in good conscience, a member of a

political party that subordinates electoral victory, OVER the safety of lives and the peace of mind of its citizens.

The men and women of our party here in Rivers are the most loyal and faithful supporters I have met. They know right and they know wrong. And they know me. I enjoyed working with them and I’m so sad to leave.

But an APC party that totally disregards the basics of the same equity we preach is alien to me. Buhari resisted the same temptation and chose a little known Osinbajo and won. By doing this, Tinubu is saying that a Northern Christian has no electoral value. My staying means I agree.

I wish you well. And I remain grateful to our Leader, but I cannot defend the indefensible. And to be totally honest, neither should you.

Warm Regards,

Prince Tonye T.J.T Princewill