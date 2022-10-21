Jonathan, Wike, present, as Buhari confers awards on personalities

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over an event where he will confer Good Governance Awards on 43 prominent Nigerians, including former President Goodluck Jonathan, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike and others.

The award tagged the “Nigeria Excellence Award in Public Service (NEAPS)”, is being jointly organized by the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (AGF) and a private Media outfit, “ The Best Strategic (TBS) Media.

The event taking place in the Conference room of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, will also see 16 state governors including Nyesom Wike (Rivers); Senate President, Ahmad Lawan; Speaker House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and service chiefs honoured with various awards for their services.

NEAPS was set up to recognize distinguished public service to Nigeria, either contributions to individuals, state or local community, or the public through excellence in leadership, service, or humanitarianism.

To be eligible, the recipient must be a living Public Official or a private citizen excelling consistently in a given sphere of influence, in good character standing and must also be at the forefront of service and innovation.

The individual must show an act of public service beyond the acts of their given mandate in endowing their society positively.

Details later…