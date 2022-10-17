Jandor to begin campaign in Alimosho, vows to rescue Lagos

Olajide Adediran, popularly called Jandor, has announced plans to officially begins the campaign on Wednesday, October 19, ahead of the gubernatorial election slated for March next year.

Jandor, expressed confidence to win the gubernatorial election and dislodge incumbent Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, stressing that it is overwhelmingly evident that the popularity of the APC in the state has dropped significantly due to the Sanwo-Olu’s administration’s poor performance.

The PDP candidate stated this in a media briefing with journalists in Ikeja on Sunday night, during the official unveiling of his manifesto and campaign plans.

The PDP candidate noted that there was a need for Lagosian to vote for someone who can rescue the state from years of failure and poor governance by the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) administration despite party affiliations.

Jandor assured his audience that after a study of the state, he had careful itemized and listed solutions to problems in all sectors in his manifesto, in a bid to transform Lagos.

“They have conditioned our system to think governance is rocket science. We are coming and we are going to do it better.

“This election all of us needs to collapse our party affiliations and say for the first time, we can vote for an independent governor that would work for all of us. That is a man that would not require second approval to do anything,” Jandor said.

He further added that his campaign team would spend three days in each local government area, meeting with different stakeholders across the 247 wards, noting that he would attend to all sectors of the economy that would add value his campaign.

“Our campaign team would spend three days in each local government area, different stakeholders will meet with us. We would give every one audience,” he said.

“We have issues in Lagos State, some of theses issues would take a while, but we would initiate policies that would deal with every sector one by one”.

“What we hear is huge money coming to Lagos, but we don’t see anything on the street of Lagos, rather than admitting to their failures they are making excuses”.