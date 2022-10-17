NEDG, NESG to host presidential debate on economic policy

The Nigerian Elections Debates Group (NEDG) is collaborating with the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) to facilitate a Presidential Debate on economic policy ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

The debate, scheduled to hold on November 15, 2022, will serve as a launch pad to discussions on the roadmap towards an inclusive and prosperous Nigeria.

NEDG and NESG are organising the debate with support from the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE), Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID), Enough is Enough Nigeria (EiE), BudgIT, and Radio, Television, Theatre and Arts Workers Union (RATTAWU).

A press statement jointly signed by Asue Ighodalo, chairman, NESG, and John Ugbe, chairman, NEDG/BON, said the debate on economic policy seeks to curate content that focuses on the state of the economy and addresses the citizens’ concerns.

It said the process will also empower the citizens to choose among the presidential candidates and other leadership positions scheduled for the February 2023 national polls.

“Nigeria is at a decisive point in its history, and as we count down to the 2023 polls, it is critical, like never before, to nudge Nigerians towards making informed voting choices,” the statement said.

“The challenge before us, therefore, is to ensure the evolution of transformational leaders with a broad knowledge of the issues and the political will to steer the ship of our great nation towards shared economic prosperity. The partnership is strategic and will kick off the process of making this Nigerian dream happen,” it said.

NESG is a non-profit, non-partisan, private sector-led think-tank with a mandate to promote and champion the reform of the Nigerian economy into an open, globally competitive economy.

The debate coming up in November is part of its #IfNotNowWhen? Initiative. #IfNotNowWhen is geared towards sensitising stakeholders and citizens of Nigeria on peaceful, informed and accountable democratic participation.

The NEDG is poised to facilitate this effort, being a coalition of broadcast organisations, civil society and professional groups tasked with organising and hosting live televised debates for presidential, vice presidential and gubernatorial candidates since 1999.

The statement said the upcoming debate is also unique because of a formidable partnership across the media, civil society and academia.