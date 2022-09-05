Jandor knocks Sanwo-Olu over incessant building collapse in Lagos

The Lagos State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, has expressed deep sadness over the news of another collapsed uncompleted seven-storey building in the Victoria Island area of the state in the early hours of Sunday.

The collapsed building was reported to have trapped at least six persons under the debris and two among them were later reported dead.

In a statement Monday, signed by Gbenga Ogunleye Head, Media & Communications Jandor4governor campaign organization, Jandor stated that the unfortunate incident could have been avoided if the clueless All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government had been alive to its primary responsibility of protection of lives.

The governorship hopeful maintained that no reasonable government will allow the construction of a 7-storey building in a highbrow area of the state without the necessary approval and that the excuse given by the government that the owner of the property didn’t get the proper approval is lame and irresponsible.

Adediran lamented that the frequency of building collapse in the state and its attendant human casualties has become abnormal.

He blamed the state government for dereliction of duty and disregard for human life.

Jandor condoled with the families of the dead and urges the officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) to speed up the rescue efforts of the other victims yet to be recovered from the collapsed building.

“While I commiserate with the families of the victims who lost their lives, I also pray for the safe rescue of those still reportedly trapped in the collapsed building rubble. This incessant re-occurrence of avoidable loss of human lives in Lagos must stop,” he said.