INEC declares PDP’s Adeleke winner of Osun guber election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Ademola Adeleke of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) winner of the Osun State off-cycle gubernatorial election held on Saturday, July 16, 2022.

Announcing the result at about 7. 10 am Sunday morning, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, vice chancellor, University of Lagos, who was the returning officer, said that Adeleke won in 17 local government areas of the state.

He also said that Adeleke polled a total number of 403, 271 to defeat his closest rival who scored 375,027.

The Saturday Poll held across 3,763 Polling Units across 30 Local Government Areas of Osun State, winning with a difference of 28,344 votes.

Ademola, who was declared winner of the election by INEC at early hours of Sunday by Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) and Returning Officer of the Governorship Poll, polled total votes of 403,371 to defeat the incumbent Governor Adegboyega Oyetola who got 375,027 votes.

Announcing the result in the early hours of Sunday at the INEC Collation Centre in Osogbo, Ogundipe said, “I hereby declare that Ademola Adeleke Jackson Nurudeen of the PDP on behalf of INEC Chairman, having certified the constitutional requirements, he is hereby returned winner of the election.

BusinessDay reports that out 30 Local Government Areas in Osun State, Adeleke won 17 Local Government Areas while Governor Oyetola won 13 Local Government Areas.

Adeleke won in Boluwaduro, Osogbo, Ila, Atakumosa West, Ifelodun, Ilesa West, Odo-Otin, Obokun, Orolu, Olorunda, Ife North, Irepodun, Oriade, Ede South, Ejigbo, Ede North and Egbedore.

BusinessDay reports that all 15 political parties that participated in the just concluded governorship election signed the results sheets before the declaration of the winner was made.

The results of the 30 Local Government Areas is as follow;

1. Boluwaduro LGA

Collation Officer, Dr. Kehinde Bolarinwa

Total registered voters 24,329

Accredited voters 12,007.

APC 5,649

PDP 5,860.

Valid votes 11,795,

Rejected votes 212.

Votes cast 12,007.

2. Ilesa East LGA

Collation Officer, Pro. Adepoju Tejumaye.

Registered voters 73,440

Accredited voters 26,179.

APC 13,452

PDP 10,969

SDP 32

Valid votes 25,342

Rejected votes 804

Votes cast 26,146

3. Osogbo LGA

Returning Officer, Prof. Musa Obalola

Registered voters 14,2459

Accredited voters 56,020

APC 22,952

PDP 30,401

LP 79

SDP 62

Valid votes 54,997

Rejected votes 945

Votes cast 55,942.

4. Ila LGA

Collation Officer, Pro Aderonke Are

Registered voters 46,623

Accredited voters 24,947

APC 11,163

PDP 13,036

SDP 9

Valid votes 24,572

Rejected votes 334

Votes cast 24,906.

5. Atakumosa West LGA

Collation Officer, Dr. Adeola Oloyede,

Registered voters 36,470

Accredited voters 15,171

APC 6,601

PDP 7,750

LP 13

SDP 11

Valid votes 14,794

Rejected votes 353

Votes cast 15,147.

6. Ifelodun LGA

Collation Officer, Prof Oluyemi Akinloye

Registered voters 80,021

Accredited voters 34,860

APC 16,068

PDP 17,107

LP 18

SDP 12

Valid votes 34,036

Rejected votes 792

Votes cast 34,828.

7. Ilesa West LGA

Collation Officer, Dr. Akeem Kadri

Registered voters 71,001

Accredited voters 26,364

APC 10,777

PDP 13,769

LP 40

SDP 21

Valid votes 25403

Rejected votes 881

Votes cast 26284.

8. Ayedire LGA

Registered voters 37,092

Accredited voters 17,284

APC 7,868

PDP 7,402

LP 7

SDP 4

Valid votes 17,014

Rejected votes 253

Votes cast 17,267.

9. Odo-Otin LGA

Collation Officer, Prof. Awoyefa Olayinka

Registered voters 66,866

Accredited voters 28,864

APC 13,482

PDP 14,003

LP 19

SDP 12

Valid votes 28,185

Rejected votes 422

Votes cast 28,607.

10. Boripe LGA

Collation Officer, Dr. Mogbademu Adesanmi

Registered voters 69,538

Accredited voters 30,563

APC 21,205

PDP 7,595

LP 4

SDP 9

Valid votes 29,510

Rejected votes 598

Votes cast 30,108.

11. Obokun LGA

Collation Officer, Dr. Adewole Rufai

Registered voters 53267

Accredited voters 24447

APC 9,727

PDP 13,575

LP 11

SDP 4

Valid votes 23,813

Rejected votes 586

Votes cast 24,399.

12. Orolu LGA

Collation Officer, Prof. Oyeyemi Elijah

Registered voters 39653

Accredited voters 21182

APC 9,928

PDP 10,282

LP 32

SDP 9

Valid votes 20,765

Rejected votes 413

Votes cast 21,178.

13. Olorun LGA

Collation Officer, Dr James Akanmu

Registered voters 104700

Accredited voters 42009

APC 18709

PDP 21350

LP 63

SDP 46

Valid votes 410

Rejected votes 737

14. Ife North LGA

Collation Officer, Prof. Akinkoya Bamidele

Registered voters 58672

Accredited voters 21772

APC 9,964

PDP 10,359

LP 34

SDP 9

Valid votes 21,050

Rejected votes 650

Votes cast 21,770.

15. Ifedayo LGA

Collation Officer, Mrs. Aderonke Sala

Registered voters 19598

Accredited voters 10300

APC 5,016

PDP 4,730

SDP 0

Valid votes 9912

Rejected votes 124

Votes cast 1006

16. Ife Central LGA

Collation Officer, Prof. J. Adewara

Registered voters 113232

Accredited voters 33413

APC 17,880

PDP 13,532

LP 134

SDP 50

Valid votes 32,544

Rejected votes 865

Votes cast 33,409.

17. Irepodun LGA

Collation Officer, Prof. Omobolanle Ademilua

Registered voters 57,712

Accredited voters 29,913

APC 12,122

PDP 14,369

LP 1,886

SDP 6

Valid votes 29,032

Rejected votes 544

Votes cast 29,576.

18. Oriade LGA

Collation Officer, Prof. Sunday Adebisi

Registered voters 69651

Accredited voters 31798

APC 14,189

PDP 15,940

LP 24

SDP 21

Valid votes 30,941

Rejected votes 806

Votes cast 31,740.

19. Ayedaade, Collation Officer, Prof. Adetoye Johnson

Registered voters 67651

Accredited voters 29696

APC 14,527

PDP 13,380

LP 20

SDP 10

Valid votes 28,988

Rejected votes 692

Votes cast 29,680.

20. OlaOluwa, Collation Officer, Prof. Sunday Ojo

Registered voters 37149

Accredited voters 17214

APC 9,123

PDP 7,205

LP 12

SDP 14

Valid votes 16,737

Rejected votes 455

Votes cast 17,192

21. Iwo, Collation Officer, Prof. Kalid Adekoya

Registered voters 90051

Accredited voters 36591

APC 17,421

PDP 16,914

LP 32

SDP 20

Valid votes 35,634

Rejected votes 897

Votes cast 36,531.

22. Ede South, Collation Officer, Dr. Olayinka Agunloye

Registered voters 54872

Accredited voters 26306

APC 5,704

PDP 19,438

LP 16

SDP 11

Valid votes 25,691

Rejected votes 546

Votes cast 26,237.

23. Isokan, Collation Officer, Dr. Bamidele Samuel

Registered voters 53288

Accredited voters 23051

APC 10,833

PDP 10,777

LP 17

SDP 8.

Valid votes 22353

Rejected votes 634

Votes cast 22987.

24. Irewole, Collation Officer, Prof. Lukman Adams

Registered voters 74,268

Accredited voters 34,430

APC 18,198

PDP 14, 216

LP 17.

SDP 11

Valid votes 33,315

Rejected votes 824

Votes cast 34,139.

25. Ejigbo, Collation Officer, Prof. Ademola Wahab

Registered voters 73750

Accredited voters 34387

APC 14,355

PDP 18,065

LP 30

SDP 17

Valid votes 33,329

Rejected votes 966

Votes cast 34,295.

26. Ede North, Collation Officer, Prof. Abayomi Okanlawon

Registered voters 71748

Accredited voters 34735

APC 9,603

PDP 23,931

LP 15

SDP 14

Valid votes 34,113

Rejected votes 571

Votes cast 34,684.

27. Egbedore, Collation Officer, Dr. Babatunde Aladesanya

Registered voters 53150

Accredited voters 24283

APC 9,228

PDP 13,230

LP

SDP 22

Valid votes 23,072

Rejected votes 377

Votes cast 23,449.

28. Atakumosa East

Registered voters 41207

Accredited voters 15497

APC 7,449

PDP 6,992

LP

SDP

Valid votes

Rejected votes 319

Votes cast 145

29. Ife South LGA, Collation Officer, Dr. Oluwafemi Joseph

Registered voters 56706

Accredited voters 22927

APC 12,481

PDP 9,116

LP 28

SDP 14

Valid votes 22,326

Rejected votes 588

Votes cast 22,914.

30. Ife East, Collation Officer, Prof. Muhammed Amuda

Registered voters 14403

Accredited voters 41006

APC 19,353

PDP 18,071

LP 65

SDP 40

Valid votes 39,125

Rejected votes 1,486

Votes cast 40,611.