INEC declares PDP’s Adeleke winner of Osun guber election
...Says he won in 17 LGAs ...PDP- 403, APC- 375,037
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Ademola Adeleke of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) winner of the Osun State off-cycle gubernatorial election held on Saturday, July 16, 2022.
Announcing the result at about 7. 10 am Sunday morning, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, vice chancellor, University of Lagos, who was the returning officer, said that Adeleke won in 17 local government areas of the state.
He also said that Adeleke polled a total number of 403, 271 to defeat his closest rival who scored 375,027.
The Saturday Poll held across 3,763 Polling Units across 30 Local Government Areas of Osun State, winning with a difference of 28,344 votes.
Ademola, who was declared winner of the election by INEC at early hours of Sunday by Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) and Returning Officer of the Governorship Poll, polled total votes of 403,371 to defeat the incumbent Governor Adegboyega Oyetola who got 375,027 votes.
Announcing the result in the early hours of Sunday at the INEC Collation Centre in Osogbo, Ogundipe said, “I hereby declare that Ademola Adeleke Jackson Nurudeen of the PDP on behalf of INEC Chairman, having certified the constitutional requirements, he is hereby returned winner of the election.
BusinessDay reports that out 30 Local Government Areas in Osun State, Adeleke won 17 Local Government Areas while Governor Oyetola won 13 Local Government Areas.
Adeleke won in Boluwaduro, Osogbo, Ila, Atakumosa West, Ifelodun, Ilesa West, Odo-Otin, Obokun, Orolu, Olorunda, Ife North, Irepodun, Oriade, Ede South, Ejigbo, Ede North and Egbedore.
BusinessDay reports that all 15 political parties that participated in the just concluded governorship election signed the results sheets before the declaration of the winner was made.
The results of the 30 Local Government Areas is as follow;
1. Boluwaduro LGA
Collation Officer, Dr. Kehinde Bolarinwa
Total registered voters 24,329
Accredited voters 12,007.
APC 5,649
PDP 5,860.
Valid votes 11,795,
Rejected votes 212.
Votes cast 12,007.
2. Ilesa East LGA
Collation Officer, Pro. Adepoju Tejumaye.
Registered voters 73,440
Accredited voters 26,179.
APC 13,452
PDP 10,969
SDP 32
Valid votes 25,342
Rejected votes 804
Votes cast 26,146
3. Osogbo LGA
Returning Officer, Prof. Musa Obalola
Registered voters 14,2459
Accredited voters 56,020
APC 22,952
PDP 30,401
LP 79
SDP 62
Valid votes 54,997
Rejected votes 945
Votes cast 55,942.
4. Ila LGA
Collation Officer, Pro Aderonke Are
Registered voters 46,623
Accredited voters 24,947
APC 11,163
PDP 13,036
SDP 9
Valid votes 24,572
Rejected votes 334
Votes cast 24,906.
5. Atakumosa West LGA
Collation Officer, Dr. Adeola Oloyede,
Registered voters 36,470
Accredited voters 15,171
APC 6,601
PDP 7,750
LP 13
SDP 11
Valid votes 14,794
Rejected votes 353
Votes cast 15,147.
6. Ifelodun LGA
Collation Officer, Prof Oluyemi Akinloye
Registered voters 80,021
Accredited voters 34,860
APC 16,068
PDP 17,107
LP 18
SDP 12
Valid votes 34,036
Rejected votes 792
Votes cast 34,828.
7. Ilesa West LGA
Collation Officer, Dr. Akeem Kadri
Registered voters 71,001
Accredited voters 26,364
APC 10,777
PDP 13,769
LP 40
SDP 21
Valid votes 25403
Rejected votes 881
Votes cast 26284.
8. Ayedire LGA
Registered voters 37,092
Accredited voters 17,284
APC 7,868
PDP 7,402
LP 7
SDP 4
Valid votes 17,014
Rejected votes 253
Votes cast 17,267.
9. Odo-Otin LGA
Collation Officer, Prof. Awoyefa Olayinka
Registered voters 66,866
Accredited voters 28,864
APC 13,482
PDP 14,003
LP 19
SDP 12
Valid votes 28,185
Rejected votes 422
Votes cast 28,607.
10. Boripe LGA
Collation Officer, Dr. Mogbademu Adesanmi
Registered voters 69,538
Accredited voters 30,563
APC 21,205
PDP 7,595
LP 4
SDP 9
Valid votes 29,510
Rejected votes 598
Votes cast 30,108.
11. Obokun LGA
Collation Officer, Dr. Adewole Rufai
Registered voters 53267
Accredited voters 24447
APC 9,727
PDP 13,575
LP 11
SDP 4
Valid votes 23,813
Rejected votes 586
Votes cast 24,399.
12. Orolu LGA
Collation Officer, Prof. Oyeyemi Elijah
Registered voters 39653
Accredited voters 21182
APC 9,928
PDP 10,282
LP 32
SDP 9
Valid votes 20,765
Rejected votes 413
Votes cast 21,178.
13. Olorun LGA
Collation Officer, Dr James Akanmu
Registered voters 104700
Accredited voters 42009
APC 18709
PDP 21350
LP 63
SDP 46
Valid votes 410
Rejected votes 737
14. Ife North LGA
Collation Officer, Prof. Akinkoya Bamidele
Registered voters 58672
Accredited voters 21772
APC 9,964
PDP 10,359
LP 34
SDP 9
Valid votes 21,050
Rejected votes 650
Votes cast 21,770.
15. Ifedayo LGA
Collation Officer, Mrs. Aderonke Sala
Registered voters 19598
Accredited voters 10300
APC 5,016
PDP 4,730
SDP 0
Valid votes 9912
Rejected votes 124
Votes cast 1006
16. Ife Central LGA
Collation Officer, Prof. J. Adewara
Registered voters 113232
Accredited voters 33413
APC 17,880
PDP 13,532
LP 134
SDP 50
Valid votes 32,544
Rejected votes 865
Votes cast 33,409.
17. Irepodun LGA
Collation Officer, Prof. Omobolanle Ademilua
Registered voters 57,712
Accredited voters 29,913
APC 12,122
PDP 14,369
LP 1,886
SDP 6
Valid votes 29,032
Rejected votes 544
Votes cast 29,576.
18. Oriade LGA
Collation Officer, Prof. Sunday Adebisi
Registered voters 69651
Accredited voters 31798
APC 14,189
PDP 15,940
LP 24
SDP 21
Valid votes 30,941
Rejected votes 806
Votes cast 31,740.
19. Ayedaade, Collation Officer, Prof. Adetoye Johnson
Registered voters 67651
Accredited voters 29696
APC 14,527
PDP 13,380
LP 20
SDP 10
Valid votes 28,988
Rejected votes 692
Votes cast 29,680.
20. OlaOluwa, Collation Officer, Prof. Sunday Ojo
Registered voters 37149
Accredited voters 17214
APC 9,123
PDP 7,205
LP 12
SDP 14
Valid votes 16,737
Rejected votes 455
Votes cast 17,192
21. Iwo, Collation Officer, Prof. Kalid Adekoya
Registered voters 90051
Accredited voters 36591
APC 17,421
PDP 16,914
LP 32
SDP 20
Valid votes 35,634
Rejected votes 897
Votes cast 36,531.
22. Ede South, Collation Officer, Dr. Olayinka Agunloye
Registered voters 54872
Accredited voters 26306
APC 5,704
PDP 19,438
LP 16
SDP 11
Valid votes 25,691
Rejected votes 546
Votes cast 26,237.
23. Isokan, Collation Officer, Dr. Bamidele Samuel
Registered voters 53288
Accredited voters 23051
APC 10,833
PDP 10,777
LP 17
SDP 8.
Valid votes 22353
Rejected votes 634
Votes cast 22987.
24. Irewole, Collation Officer, Prof. Lukman Adams
Registered voters 74,268
Accredited voters 34,430
APC 18,198
PDP 14, 216
LP 17.
SDP 11
Valid votes 33,315
Rejected votes 824
Votes cast 34,139.
25. Ejigbo, Collation Officer, Prof. Ademola Wahab
Registered voters 73750
Accredited voters 34387
APC 14,355
PDP 18,065
LP 30
SDP 17
Valid votes 33,329
Rejected votes 966
Votes cast 34,295.
26. Ede North, Collation Officer, Prof. Abayomi Okanlawon
Registered voters 71748
Accredited voters 34735
APC 9,603
PDP 23,931
LP 15
SDP 14
Valid votes 34,113
Rejected votes 571
Votes cast 34,684.
27. Egbedore, Collation Officer, Dr. Babatunde Aladesanya
Registered voters 53150
Accredited voters 24283
APC 9,228
PDP 13,230
LP
SDP 22
Valid votes 23,072
Rejected votes 377
Votes cast 23,449.
28. Atakumosa East
Registered voters 41207
Accredited voters 15497
APC 7,449
PDP 6,992
LP
SDP
Valid votes
Rejected votes 319
Votes cast 145
29. Ife South LGA, Collation Officer, Dr. Oluwafemi Joseph
Registered voters 56706
Accredited voters 22927
APC 12,481
PDP 9,116
LP 28
SDP 14
Valid votes 22,326
Rejected votes 588
Votes cast 22,914.
30. Ife East, Collation Officer, Prof. Muhammed Amuda
Registered voters 14403
Accredited voters 41006
APC 19,353
PDP 18,071
LP 65
SDP 40
Valid votes 39,125
Rejected votes 1,486
Votes cast 40,611.