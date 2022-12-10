I will unify Nigeria, resolve challenges if elected president – Atiku

Atiku Abubakar, Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday assured Nigerians that if elected as the president of the country, he would ensure that enormous challenges facing the country become past tense.

Abubakar, who spoke at the PDP Presidential campaign rally in Osogbo, said he would unify and stabilise Nigeria if elected as the President.

He said voting for PDP in the next year general elections, is the only way to secure their future and generations to come.

“I have come to thank you for what you have done in 2022 guber election, you are wonderful people for returning PDP to power in the last state election and I believe by returning PDP into power at Federal level, you will strengthen this authority because a federal government controlled by PDP and state government controlled by PDP in Osun is to the greater good of you all.

“Our only objective is to make sure those current challenges of insecurity, disunity, economic deprivation, lack of jobs to our youths and the future of this country through restructuring can be achieved, these I promise you. I am going to start doing them from day one in office.

“It means empowering Osun state with more resources in authority to do what need to be done, what need to be done is to provide infrastructure needed for development, investing in education, healthcare and bring about industrialisation for the economic benefit of the people of Osun.

Read also: 2023: APC stalwarts reconcile, to work for Abdulrazaq’s 2nd term bid

“I appeal to you to come out in great number like you did in the last state election and vote PDP in the next year election. That is the only way you can secure your future and that of your children, we will not fail you, we are not like APC, we have done it before, we got the experience and capacity to bring the needed changes. We are not new as far as governance is concerned in Nigeria.”

Earlier, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State said that the emergence of PDP presidential candidate as President will unsettle evil in the country.

“The experience of our candidate is so enormous, when he served the country as the Vice President, he was the one that stabilize the economy, he made it to grow, we need someone like him to steer the affairs of the country.

“When elected, Nigeria will grow from strength to strength. His emergence will unsettle evil in this country because he has the fear of God. He will govern Nigeria with rule of law and due process. I have been speaking to him on the issue of security and he promise to find a lasting solution to the challenge.”

Also speaking, Iyorchia Ayu, the National Chairman of the party, sought for the support of the people of Osun State to vote for the party’s candidate in order to bring the needed development to the entire country.

Ayu then ushered in the new defectors, Lasun Yusuf, ex-deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, and governorship candidate of Labour Party in the state.

He urged others who had left the party to return back to the fold.

Bukola Saraki, former Senate President also urged the people of the state to vote PDP for good governance saying that Osun is very crucial as Nigeria goes with it’s tide.

Also, Titi Abubakar, wife of the PDP presidential candidate appealed to women and youth to come out en masse and vote for her husband come February 2023 general elections saying that 60percent in his cabinet for women and Youths.

Some notable dignitaries present at the visitation included, Osun State deputy governor, Kola Adewusi; Party National Chairman, Iyiorcha Ayu; the former Senate President, Bukola Saraki; Dino Melaye; former Osun Governor, Olagunsoye Oyinlola; former governors as well as PDP chieftains, among others.