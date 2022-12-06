2023: APC stalwarts reconcile, to work for Abdulrazaq’s 2nd term bid

A new political atmosphere on Monday enveloped Bode Saadu headquarters of Moro Local Government Area of Kwara State as two leading All Progressive Congress (APC) stalwarts in the area, Iliyasu Ibrahim and Wole Oke, publicly announced that the rift between them was over.

The two APC chieftains had over the years been working at cross purposes, owing to political differences.

However, at an empowerment programme organised by the senator, representing Kwara north senatorial district, Umar Sadiq and attended by the state Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, the duo agreed to work for the re-election of the governor and other APC candidates in 2023.

170 Fulani women received cash empowerment where 500 bags of 10 kg rice, 20 motorcycles, irrigation equipment, fertilisers, and laboratory equipment to schools among other items were distributed to beneficiaries in the local government.

In his remarks at the occasion , Iliyasu described the coming together of the two of them as ‘divine and an act of God,’ urging the people of the area to give peace a chance.

He said that Governor Abdulrazaq has unmatched records of achievements, and that what the governor had achieved in three and a half years have surpassed the 16 years records of the opposition.

On his part, Oke recalled how the unity amongst stakeholders in the local government aided the establishment of the council years back.

He expressed hope that sustained unity amongst members of the party would bring about more progress and development in Moro Local Government.

Governor Abdulrazaq, who praised Senator Sadiq for empowering his constituents, expressed delight about the attendance of the two gladiators at the event.

He said: “More importantly is that our gladiators are here today; those who think we will go into battle divided and take advantage of it will be disappointed.”

He implored the two gladiators to continue to be shining examples for members of the party, saying, “the younger ones are looking up to you.”

Senator Sadiq, who also expressed delight that his “N50 million worth of empowerment programme” had turned out to be a forum to further unite members of the party, described it as “a bad day for opposition who thought we will go into election divided.”

“Today is one of my happiest days in my political life because my desire has always been to see how we can improve our unity in Moro,” he added.