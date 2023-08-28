I am loyal to Obaseki, still want to be governor — Shaibu

Philip Shaibu, deputy governor of Edo State, has promised to remain faithful to Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo State despite their recent disagreement.

Shaibu added that his desire to lead the state as governor has nothing to do with loyalty.

He referred to the governor as his older brother when he spoke on Sunday at the 32nd anniversary of Edo State, held at the New Festival Hall, Government House, Benin City, Edo State.

This comes after the governor and his deputy had been at odds for some weeks. The deputy had petitioned a Federal High Court in Abuja for an order to halt plans to have him impeached by the governor and state parliament.

On his part, Obaseki had expressed surprise at his deputy’s behaviour and charged him with attempting a coup against him.

Shaibu stated, “My loyalty to the governor remains absolute. I see that everybody is in solidarity. I am also in solidarity with the governor. I am also declaring my unalloyed loyalty to the governor and nothing more.”

“As for the issues that were around town when I was away, I really would not want to talk about them, especially about the governor. He is my elder brother and boss and I don’t think I should talk about anything.”

“And if I have issues with him, I think it is better settled at home and not in the media. I am well brought up.”

“I can tell you that from my Christian background if you make a vow with God that you want to do something, you must fulfill it. And the vow I have taken with God is that I will continue to support Godwin Obaseki as the governor of Edo State from the beginning to the end.”

“But that does not stop anything that has to do with ambition. Ambition is personal and it does not affect loyalty. My loyalty to the governor remains absolute. I see that everybody is doing solidarity. I am also in solidarity with the governor. I am also declaring my unalloyed solidarity and loyalty to the governor and nothing more.”