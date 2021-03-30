Gov Okowa appoints 12 Permanent Secretaries for civil service, others

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has appointed twelve new permanent secretaries (PS) for the Civil Service, Post Primary Education Board and Hospital Management Board in the state.

This is contained in a government special announcement, issued in the state Ministry of Information and signed by the Director of Information in the ministry, Theresa Adiabua-Oliko.

The statement added that the governor also approved the appointments of Brunor Ebitonmo as the Auditor-General for Local Government; Nosa Idenedo Okoh as the General Manager of the state Urban Water Corporation and Unuafe T.A. as the General Manager of the state Small Towns Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (STOWASSA).

Read Also: Okowa’s administration has constructed 17 model schools in Delta; Commissioner

It stated the appointed PS to include Winfu-Orieke Jude, Joy Enwa, Blessing O. Edewor, Toriseju Anthonia Ubugu, Chukwuemeka Anthony Nwokolobia, Onochie Bernard Okonta, Ngozi Mogbolu, Ejiro Israel Ogheneaga and Chukwuweike Henry Onyeukwu, all of the state civil service.

Others are R.A. Osokport, Nkeonyeasua Mabel Ekpenisi, both for the Post Primary Education Board, and Funmilayo Omoraka for the Hospital Management Board.

The state’s noted that the appointed PS would be sworn in at a date to be announced in due course.