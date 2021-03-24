Okowa’s administration has constructed 17 model schools in Delta – Commissioner

The Delta State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Patrick Ukah, on Tuesday disclosed that the current administration led by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in the state has so far built 17 model schools across the state.

He said that one of such model schools include the newly constructed Igumbor-Otiku Secondary School in Boji-Boji, Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area of the state.

He made the disclosure during the inspection of the newly constructed Igumbor-Otiku Secondary School, alongside his information counterpart, Charles Aniagwu.

According to him, the 2016 upsurge in population at Ogbemudein Secondary School in the area necessitated the construction of the new school.

He said that the project which has two blocks of 12 classroom blocks each, examination hall an administrative building and a block of 4 laboratories was awarded in 2018.

“The upsurge in the population of students at Ogbemudein Secondary School informed the need to build this new school. The population is growing and the children of school age is also growing and so, hence the need to build this new school.

While expressing excitement that despite challenges, the state government was able to able to complete the construction of the project within a short time

I must tell you that there was a lot of challenge of erosion here when we came in and we had to construct a very deep drainage and complete landscaping, he said.

“The population of the school has risen to over 1,700 students and we have 24 classrooms here with an examination hall, administrative building and a block for Computer, Biology/Agricultural Science, Physics and Chemistry laboratories,” Ukah stated.

The Commissioner said that the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa administration had recorded tremendous achievements in educational sector as part of its Stronger Delta Agenda.

In his speech, the commissioner for information, Charles Aniagwu recalled that the governor recently inaugurated Ighogbadu Secondary School in the heart of Warri as well as the Government Primary School, Junior Staff Quarters, Asaba.

The construction of these new schools is part of Governor Okowa’s desire to bring our schools to conform with modern educational standards and to build confidence in public schools, he said.

One of the major challenges facing public schools in the state is vandalization schools facilities by misguided youths. The chairman Ika South Local Government Council, Sunny Tatazubuogwu while thanking Governor Okowa for the initiative in building the new school, assured of the council will protect the school property from vandals.