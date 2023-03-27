Bauchi Christians show happiness over Governor Bala’s re-election

Christians in Bauchi State on Friday expressed happiness over Governor Bala Mohammed’s re-election attributing the victory to and the governor’s doggedness of infrastructural development

The Executive Secretary of the Bauchi State Christian’s Pilgrim and Welfare Board, Honourable Samuel J. Haruna in an interview in his office, expressed gratitude for the victory, saying it is a dawn of hope for Christian’s in the state.

“The victory did not come to us as a surprise considering your pedigree and efforts of building Bauchi State to be come like America, added that the voices of the Masses have spoken in clear terms and so shall it be,” he said.

According to Samuel “It’s only in Governor Bala’s administration that Christian’s got many appointments and to be close to the state Government House”, adding that now the good people of the state will continue to witness dividends of democracy from governor Bala’s second tenure.

“We are ready to support the administration of Senator Bala because of the wonderful job done in the Christian communities by given them many appointments as his cabinets.

“I wish you success, God’s guidance, protection and more years ahead in order to continue with the good work of infrastructural development as you started in your first tenure,” he said.

Samuel further said that in the history of the state past governor’s, no one has contributes immensely like the present administration of governor Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir with the empowerment, provision of farm inputs to the farmers in time, upgrading of Health sector to standard, Education, living peacefully in the state and other infrastructural development.

He urged Christians to continue praying for the success of the another four years giving to governor Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir in order to continue with the good work started in the first tenure.

The executive secretary further said that “if not because of governor Bala, Christian’s in Bauchi State would have been like a dumping refused because their were not considered by the past governor’s, but as senator Bala come to power, he consider Christian’s draw them close to him bring peace in to their communities, empowered and provide them with portable water and good roads in their respective communities.

“We will continue praying after he finished another four years as the state governor, our next effort to him is in 2027 to become the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”