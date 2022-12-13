Atiku condemns growing political violence

The Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Monday condemned growing political violence in parts of the country, including the burning of the Independent National Electoral Commission( INEC ) office in Owerri, Imo State and PDP gubernatorial campaign office in Gombe.

Both offices were razed early Monday, by hoodlums, despite several warnings by government to deal ruthlessly with trouble makers.

But the PDP flag bearer, while speaking at the party’s campaign program in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital on Monday, condemned such violent activities, with a promise to ensure that PDP tackles youth unemployment, if elected into office in 2023.

“I want to use this opportunity to reiterate our commitment to making sure that our young men and women have jobs to do and have work to do when we come into office,” he said.

Atiku, while reiterating his plans to set aside 10 billion US dollars for that purpose, added that “We will pump this money in the small medium enterprises for our young men and woman.

“Let me also announced that we will link up Nasarawa with all other neighboring states as far as our road infrastructure is concerned. Having said that, I want you people to make sure that we win this state this time around.”

The PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, promised to ensure that the party wins the states in the North Central.

“The entire North Central states are going to be won by the Peoples Democratic Party. Atiku Abubakar is going to get his highest vote in the north central zone.”

Ayu, who described Lafia as the political capital of North central, added: “I expect Nasarawa State to take number one. Nasarawa state will give Atiku Abubakar 95 percent of their votes especially now that every body that was in the other party is coming back to the PDP.

“Nasarawa state when we started their journey in 1998 was a PDP state. The current chairman of APC, Abdullahi Adamu, PDP made him. Without PDP, there would have been no Abdullahi Adamu. So, Nasarawa state is not a state for any other party. Everybody that was in another party has come back to PDP.”

The party’s Campaign Council Chairman and Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, in his speech, decried a situation whereby Nasarawa State would be producing raw materials and other states will establish factories elsewhere, to process the raw materials.

“I want to assure you that under the leadership of Atiku Abubakar as President what you produced in Nasarawa, people will build factory here and process it. Nobody will come and take your Agric produce away and build factory elsewhere. You are deserving of working in a factory here. Atiku and the PDP will do that for you,” Emmanuel said.

Delta State Governor and PDP Vice Presidential candidate, Ifeanyi Okowa, described Atiku as the most experienced, amongst the candidates contesting the 2023 Presidential election, adding that “he is ready to work with all Nigerians to turn things around for the good of our youths, for the good of our women and for the entire country.

“We cannot miss this opportunity again, that is the best product that Nigeria has. We know we have 18 political parties there is only one man that stands out with the necessary experience to turn all Nigeria around for the good of all Nigerians.

“We want a Nigeria that works for these and every one of us, a Nigeria that will work for our youths, a Nigeria that will provide jobs for our youths, a Nigeria that will encourage industries, a Nigeria that will encourage our women, a Nigeria that will support our men and we are able to say yes, this is our Nigeria of our dream.

“Atiku is a man that can turn things around and you must trust him but you have to go out there to work and deliver the votes on February, 2023.

“Then it will be good for us, it will be good for our youths to be sure you are able to go to school, to be able to graduate, and when you graduate be able to start a business, or get an employemt with a company, and that is what we stand for.”