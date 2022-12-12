2023: Buhari asks APC to unite to avoid defeat

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to unite as a prerequisite for victory in the coming elections.

The President made the urge in his speech while receiving Dikko Radda, the APC Katsina State governorship candidate and Faruk Jobe, his running mate, at his residence in Daura.

President Buhari said party leaders need to sit together to avoid divisions and ensure unity in order to avoid defeat at elections.

He said he received frequent reports on the ongoing campaigns in Katsina State and felt happy that so much hard work was being put into the exercise.

The President reiterated his commitment to free, fair and credible elections in the country, adding that the outcomes in Anambra, Ekiti and Osun were testimonies of that resolution on his part.

He added that he felt honored by the visit and wished the party a very good outcome in the contests.