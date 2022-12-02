APC supporters defy rain as Tinubu campaigns in Bayelsa

Thousands of supporters of the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, defied heavy rainfall as his presidential campaign train came to Bayelsa State.

The supporters including party faithful from the eight local government areas of the state gathered at the Ox-Bow Lake Pavilion on Thursday for the APC Mega Rally when the rain came down in torrents.

But the supporters were not deterred as they sang and danced in the rain as Tinubu promised prosperity for Bayelsans if elected president in the 2023 presidential election.

Tinubu gave the assurance saying his government will create employment for Nigerians, bring in renewed hope and salvation among others.

Tinubu said: “Prosperity is here, that employment is back, that happiness is here, that high prices is gone.

“Where we are, one of the world’s industrious, one of the most blessed with mineral resources of this country.

“Where are the preventive measures from soaking and dying in flood, so far? It’s about time you changed the bed. They make you a promise that they will not fulfill.

“Where is the road initiated by Yakubu Gowon? Where is the East-West road? Where is the opportunity for broadband? Where is their head? Where is their brain?

“I will create thousands of expert employment. I promise you a technical hub that will give you a life time opportunity.”

Tinubu also promised to tackle the issue of flooding if elected president.

In his remarks, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, said Bayelsa is an APC state and that their mandate was stolen in court.

Sylva accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) administration of making the state to be ranked as the second poorest state in Nigeria.

The former governor of Bayelsa State described Tinubu’s presidency as the best thing that can happen to Nigeria and that he is the best candidate so far.

He said Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar, have no credibility to govern Nigeria as a country and that Tinubu will ensure that the youths will excel if he becomes the president.