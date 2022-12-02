Nasarawa revenue board generates N16bn in 11 months

Nasarawa State Internal Revenue Service says, from January to November 2022, it generated N16 billion for the treasury of the state.

Sabo Balarabe, the Permanent Member one of the Service, disclosed this while defending its 2023 budget before the State House of Assembly Committee on Finance and Appropriation today in Lafia.

Balarabe, therefore, commended the committee for always supporting the service activities to succeed.

“I want to appreciate His Excellency, Governor Abdullahi Sule for giving his adequate attention to the service,” he said.

“I want to disclosed that we have generated N16 billion from January 2022 to date in the state. This performance is achievable as a result of the support we are enjoying from you and His Excellency, Governor Abdullahi Sule.”

He then assured of the service readiness to generate double such funds to the coffers of the state government next year.

In a related development, the state Pension Bureau has earmarked the sum of N4 billion for the payment of pensions and gratuity to pensioners in the state.

Abdulhamid Alkasim, the Director of Finance and Account of the Bureau, who revealed this during it budget defense, appreciated the committee for supporting the activities of the bureau.

The DFA said, the 40 per cent allocation of state pension funds to Concern Pensioners over court judgement is affecting monthly pension of other pensioners in the state.

“We are all aware that Court has ruled that 40 per cent of the total monthly pension should be given to 600 Concern Pensioners which is affecting monthly payment to thousands of pensioners in the state,” he said.

He expressed optimism that, by the end of 2023, the 40 per cent payment to Concern pension would be put to rest and will increase the monthly pension to pensioners in the state.

The Chairman, House Committee on Finance and Appropriation Aliyu Dogara first commended the state Internal Revenue Service for good revenue performance.

Dogara said, “I want to commend you for good revenue performance. You have done well and still doing well in generating funds to the coffer of the government.

“We also want to appreciate Governor Abdullahi Sule for his passion in supporting the service to succeed,” he said

The committee chairman, however thanked governor Sule for releasing funds for the payment of gratuity and pension to pensioners in the state.

“I want to commend His Excellency, Governor Abdullahi Sule for his efforts in the payment of gratuity and pension to pensioners in the state.

“His Excellency efforts is commendable and appreciative but we want to appeal to him to increased funding to the board for improved standard of living of our senior citizens.

“This is to tackle the plights and improve on the standard of living of the pensioners in the state.”

While commending the bureau for improving the standard of living of the pensioners, the chairman assured of the committee’s support to address the challenges facing the bureau.