APC Primaries: Johnson, Ajomale, emerge victorious in Oshodi/Isolo

Ganiyu Johnson, member representing Oshodi/Isolo constituency 2 at the green chamber of the National Assembly has won the primary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in his constituency to flag the party’s flag in next year’s general elections.

Ladi Ajomale, also won to represent the constituency at the Lagos State House of Assembly on the platform of the APC.

The duo on Friday won all the 30 votes from the 30 delegates to be declared winners.

Johnson who was elated by his victory commended the party leaders, the delegates and members of the party who decided to trust him with the mandate.

“I am very honoured and happy that my people dimmed it fit to re-elect me into this position because they believe in me and I am very happy that I am being elected for the first phase of the journey.

“The second phase is the general election. This victory is to my people, that is the constituents and it is a demonstration of democracy at work. If you have a fair and free contest democracy naturally plays it’s way out. It is what has played out today and I appreciate everyone who has contributed in one way or the other to make his election rancour free.

While expressing optimism towards the general elections, the former Lagos State Commissioner for Works, nothing that his victory was the beginning of the journey, stressing that he is optimistic that with the level of services that he has rendered so far to the constituents, his party will not find it difficult to market him to the people ahead of the general elections.

“I am the party’s candidate having won the primary election. They need to work hard to market me and propagate all the good work that I have done. I am sure that with what is on ground and the different programmes that I have, they should be able to sell me well to the people,” he added.