Senate Chief Whip laments poor condition of newly renovated chambers

Ali Ndume, the Senate Chief Whip and Senator representing Borno South on Tuesday frowned at the state of the newly renovated Senate Chambers lacking proper infrastructure and amenities conducive to effective legislative proceedings.

Ndume raised this concern at the resumption of plenary likening it to the chamber as a mere conference room rather than a distinguished legislative space.

It would be recalled that the Senate’s resumed sitting on Tuesday, April 30, was marred by arguments over seat arrangement, as well as poor audio quality. The Senate, consequently adjourned till May 7 to allow for further renovations.

However, during proceedings on Tuesday, Ndume highlighted poor quality audio and the absence of essential equipment such as electronic voting devices, which he noted were previously available but now sorely lacking.

Furthermore, Ndume criticized the seating arrangements, noting a deviation from established rules based on seniority.

“We need to change so many things. Like the seating now, if you want to stand up, you will have to use tactics or strategy to stand up or sit down. There is no voting device here, if we are to vote electronically, the facilities are not there, but we had that previously.

” This is a serious observation. If you play back the record, you cannot identify Godswill Akoabio”s ‘voice, you have to listen hard, but the audio is supposed to be very clear, but right now the chamber is echoing. And lastly, the seating arrangements, the rules clearly state that it is strictly on seniority. You have some seniors misplaced. All these should be corrected”, Ndume stressed.

In response, Akpabio explained that 99% of progress has been made in addressing the seating arrangement. On the poor condition of facilities, the Senate President noted that the renovation project was not a project of the National Assembly, but the Federal Capital Development Authority, and highlighted the need for the National Assembly to own properties.