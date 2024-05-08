Rivers APC asks assembly to resume Fubara’s impeachment process for insulting Tinubu

Rivers State House of Assembly has been asked by the state’s caretaker committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to resume the impeachment process of Governor Siminalayi Fubara for insulting President Bola Tinubu.

Tony Okocha, chairman of the APC in the state, at a press conference on Tuesday asked members of his party in the assembly to impeach Fubara.

“It’ll be foolhardy for us to sit down and see someone way less than Mr President insult him under our very nose,” Okocha said.

“As representatives of Mr President we won’t sit here and see the governor insult the President. We won’t sit here to see the governor declare on his own as if he’s a court to declare Assembly members’ seats vacant.”

He added that the APC will deal decisively with members of the party in the assembly if they fail to commence the governor’s impeachment process immediately.

“To that extent, in consultation with my party, we are directing APC members who are in the Assembly to immediately commence the impeachment of Governor Sim Fubara.

“And if they don’t do that, there’s what they call party discipline, and we shall invoke that section of the constitution and deal decisively with them,” he said.

Recall that the assembly had earlier withdrawn the impeachment notice on Fubara following the intervention of Tinubu in the rift between the governor and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, who is now the minister of the federal capital territory.

Both men have been at loggerheads over control of the political structure in Rivers.

Addressing a delegation of traditional rulers from Bayelsa State on Monday, Fubara expressed dismay over the attitude of the assembly members to his administration, adding that the lawmakers only exist because of him.

He added that he accepted the resolution in the peace deal offered by Tinubu because it was a political solution and not because it was constitutional.