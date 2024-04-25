Wike’s loyalist resigns from Fubara’s cabinet after redeployment

Zaccaeus Adangor, Rivers State attorney-general and commissioner for justice, has resigned from the cabinet of Governor Sim Fubara after he was redeployed to the special duties ministry (Governor’s Office).

Adangor’s resignation on Tuesday came barely 24 hours after the state Governor Fubara, redeployed him in a minor cabinet reshuffle on Monday.

Fubara, in a letter issued on Tuesday by the Secretary to the State Government, Tammy Danagogo, redeployed Adangor alongside the commissioner for finance, Isaac Kamalu, who himself was moved to the ministry of employment generation and economic empowerment.

Adangor and Kamalu, as well as seven other commissioners who had previously resigned from Fubara’s cabinet in the heat of the political crisis that rocked the state, are loyalists of Nyesom Wike, minister of the federal capital territory.

Wike, a chieftain of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who is serving in the federal cabinet of the All Progressives Congress (APC) government, is having a running battle with Fubara, a man he helped to succeed him as governor of Rivers State.

Adangor’s resignation was contained in a letter he signed, dated April 24 and addressed to the secretary to the state government on Wednesday.

The letter was titled, “Cabinet Reshufflement: Notice of Rejection of Deployment and Resignation from the Rivers State Executive Council.”

Adangor accused Fubara of wilfully interfering with the performance of his duties as commissioner.