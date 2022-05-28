Gbajabiamila, Wase win APC Reps primaries

Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the House of Representatives has won, unopposed, the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket for Surulere 1 Federal Constituency of Lagos State.

Similarly, Ahmed Idris-Wase, Deputy Speaker of the House has emerged as the candidate of APC for Wase Federal Constituency of Plateau State.

Gbajabiamila was elected by 30 delegates at the primary election which took place at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere on Friday

The Speaker who was the only aspirant in the race has being representing the federal constituency since 2003 and is seeking to return to the House for a historic sixth term.

Lanre Lasisi, special adviser on media and publicity to the Speaker, in a statement said Gbajabiamila has being providing excellent representation to the people of Surulere 1 since they first elected him to the Green Chamber.

Lasisi said his principal had initiated many people-oriented programmes and empowerment outreaches that changed the lives of the people.

“As the Speaker from June 2019 to date, Gbajabiamila has doubled his efforts in bringing infrastructural development not just to Surulere, but also to other parts of Lagos State.

“Gbajabiamila’s main interests are in the education and health sectors, in which he has provided many interventions across the board,” he said.

On his part, Wase scored 59 votes out of the 60 delegates accredited for the primary election, according to a statement by Umar Puma, chief press secretary to the Deputy Speaker.

In his acceptance speech, the deputy speaker thanked the delegates and leadership of APC for re-electing him their flagbearer.

He stressed the need for unity among party stakeholders in the state, saying what the party needs at this time is the cooperation and support from every citizen of the state for accelerate growth and development.

Wase also thanked members of his team for supporting and working hard to produce good results, and assured that the confidence reposed in him would spur him to deliver more dividends of democracy to the people.

He assured the people of Wase Federal Constituency that the milestone attained through his representation, which led to his overwhelming affirmation as the APC candidate, will give him the inspiration and courage to face the challenges that lie ahead.