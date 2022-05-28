APC postpones presidential primary as INEC extends deadline

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed its special convention for presidential primary from Sunday to Monday (May 29 -30) and fix it between Monday, June 6 and Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

Felix Morka, APC National Publicity Secretary in statement on Saturday morning said the postponement followed Independent National Electoral Commission’s extension of deadline for party primaries from June 3 to 9.

“Following the Independent National Electoral Commission’s extension of deadline for the submission of list of candidates by political parties, the All Progressives Congress (APC) hereby postpones its Special Convention for Presidential Primary from Sunday, 29th – Monday, 30th of May, 2022 to Monday, 6 – Wednesday 8, June 2022, ” the statement read.