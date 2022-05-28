Senator Folarin wins APC guber primary in Oyo

Teslim Folarin has won the governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress, APC In Oyo State.

Folarin, who is representing Oyo central senatorial district was declared winner by the Secretary of the Committee who served as the Returning Officer,Abdullahi Abubarkar Kuso after scoring 954 votes.

At the election held at Liberty Stadium, Oke Ado, Ibadan, he defeated five other aspirants to emerge the winner.

Two aspirants including legal luminary, Adeniyi Akintola and the 2019 APC candidate, Adebayo Adelabu were not at the primary.

Three other aspirants namely, Azeez Adeduntan, Akeem Alao and Akeem Agbaje were at the event.

Announcing the results , Kuso said

Folarin polled 954 votes, Bayo Adelabu 327 votes, Akeem Agbaje polled 15 votes, Hakeem Alao polled 6 votes, Adeduntan polled 2 votes while Niyi Akintola got no vote.

Eleven votes were declared void.

But, Akintola had on Thursday announced he would not be participating at the primary alleging that the process has been skewed to favour a particular aspirant.

In his acceptance speech, Folarin said: “with continuous cooperation, understanding and support of all party members, we shall return Oyo APC to winning ways in 2023, for the betterment of the downtrodden masses and advancement of our dear state.

“With humility, gratitude, a high sense of responsibility and an undiluted resolve to Rescue Oyo State from the maladministration of the PDP-led government, I wholeheartedly accept my nomination as Oyo State Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for 2023 general election.

“Dear Oyo APC leaders and teeming members, as we head to the 2023 general elections, we need to be more united to restore hope to the good people of Oyo State. Peace and harmony among us have become more imperative than ever to enable our party win at all levels in 2023. The Pacesetter State is in dire need of Rescue in view of the retrogression that it has witnessed in the last three years.

“My most sincere gratitude to the 1,755 delegates that participated in today’s governorship primary elections. I pledge never to let you down.

“My nomination by majority of our party delegates has further reinforced my conviction that God and the good people of Oyo State are indeed behind my 2023 Rescue Mission.

“I would also like to thank all stakeholders and partners who made this mandate possible. You’ll not regret your decisions to throw your weights behind my 2023 Rescue Mission in Oyo State.

“I want to state that there is no victor, no vanquished in the contest for the 2023 governorship ticket of our great party as Niyi Akintola SAN, Adebayo Adelabu, Azeez Adeduntan, Akeem Agbaje and Akeem Alao are also eminently qualified to govern our dear state. We are all winners today, and together we shall take back Oyo State from the misruling PDP government in 2023.

“Only God gives powers. To this end, I enjoin my fellow contenders, their supporters and our teeming members to take ownership of the Oyo 2023 Rescue Mission project, regardless of today’s result. Let’s come together as family members to build a formidable and indivisible Oyo APC that is capable of ensuring electoral victories in 2023.

“I dedicate my nomination to the good people of Oyo State, who are yearning for a masses-oriented government, and also to my late wife (Barrister Angela Nwaka Folarin) with whom I started the 2023 Rescue Mission, but who is not alive to witness the successful outcome of today’s primary election.

“I take solace in the fact that she will be happy that our 2023 Rescue Mission train is moving at the highest speed to crush the self-serving government of PDP in Oyo State because she wanted a greater Oyo State. I also dedicate my nomination to the memories of late former governors Adebayo Alao-Akala and Abiola Ajimobi.

“Furthermore, I commend the national leadership of our great party under the able chairmanship of Abdullahi Adamu for appointing Distinguished Senator Tokunbo Afikuyomi-led 5-man 2022 Oyo APC Primary Election Committee that conducted today’s peaceful, credible, free and fair primary elections, which produced me as 2023 governorship candidate of our great party. Thanks for providing a level playing field for all contestants.

“Today’s exercise would not have been a successful one without the adequate monitoring of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security coverage of the security agencies, well-coordinated media coverage by the journalists and the presence of observer groups. Thank you all for your inputs.”