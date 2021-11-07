Anambra: Poll might be declared inconclusive though APGA wins 17 out of 21 LGAs
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) may not declare anyone winner of the Anambra State governorship election which began on Nov. 6.
Though the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has maintained its lead by the results announced so far by INEC, indications show that the party may not be declared the winner today.
The APGA candidate won in 17 of the 21 local government areas of the state. One local government was won by the PDP’s Valentine Ozigbo (Ogbaru) while the candidate of the YPP, Ifeanyi Ubah, also won in one local government (Nnewi North).
However, the collation officers for two local government areas (Ihiala and Orumba North) said at the INEC collation center that elections did not hold in their local governments.
While Prof. Chukwuma Soludo leads his closest challenger, Ozigbo, with over 45,000 votes, Ihiala local government alone has over 148,000 registered voters.
The election may thus be declared inconclusive to allow for rerun elections in the two affected local governments and other polling units where elections did not hold.
The collation of the state’s election result continues on Sunday and so far, the results of 21 LGAs have been turned in.
Below is the Local Government result as officially released by the INEC.
ORUMBA NORTH
APC: 2692
APGA: 4826
PDP: 1863
YPP: 659
AGUATA LGA
APC 4773
APGA 9136
PDP 3798
YPP 1070
NJIKOKA
APC – 3,216
APGA – 8,803
PDP – 3,409
YPP – 924
ORUMBA SOUTH
PDP – 1672
YPP – 924
APC: 2,060
APGA: 4,394
ANAMBRA EAST
APC- 2034
APGA: 9746
PDP: 1380
YPP: 559
ANAOCHA
APC – 2,085
APGA – 6,911
PDP – 5,108
YPP – 868
AWKA SOUTH
APC – 2595
APGA – 12891
PDP – 5489
YPP – 919
ONITSHA SOUTH
APC – 2,050
APGA – 4,281
PDP – 2,253
OYI LGA
APC – 2833
APGA – 6133
PDP – 2484
YPP- 900
AYAMELUM
APC – 2409
APGA – 3424
PDP – 2807
YPP- 407
NNEWI NORTH
APC – 1278
APGA – 3369
PDP- 1511
YPP- 6485
IDEMILI SOUTH
APC- 1039
APGA- 2312
PDP- 2016
YPP- 752
OGBALU LGA
APC- 1178
APGA- 3051
PDP- 3445
YPP- 484
ONITSHA NORTH
APC- 3909
APGA- 5587
PDP- 3781
YPP- 682
IDEMILI NORTH
APC- 2291
APGA- 5358
PDP- 2312
YPP- 902
EKWUSIGO
APC 1237
APGA 2570
PDP 1857
YPP 727
NNEWI SOUTH
APC 1307
APGA 3243
PDP 2226
YPP 1327
ORUMBA NORTH
(Result Contested. Not Declared)
AWKA NORTH
APC 755
APGA 1908
PDP 840
YPP 381
ANAMBRA WEST
APC 1233
APGA 1918
PDP 1401
YPP 357