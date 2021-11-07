Anambra: Poll might be declared inconclusive though APGA wins 17 out of 21 LGAs

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) may not declare anyone winner of the Anambra State governorship election which began on Nov. 6.

Though the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has maintained its lead by the results announced so far by INEC, indications show that the party may not be declared the winner today.

The APGA candidate won in 17 of the 21 local government areas of the state. One local government was won by the PDP’s Valentine Ozigbo (Ogbaru) while the candidate of the YPP, Ifeanyi Ubah, also won in one local government (Nnewi North).

However, the collation officers for two local government areas (Ihiala and Orumba North) said at the INEC collation center that elections did not hold in their local governments.

While Prof. Chukwuma Soludo leads his closest challenger, Ozigbo, with over 45,000 votes, Ihiala local government alone has over 148,000 registered voters.

The election may thus be declared inconclusive to allow for rerun elections in the two affected local governments and other polling units where elections did not hold.

The collation of the state’s election result continues on Sunday and so far, the results of 21 LGAs have been turned in.

Below is the Local Government result as officially released by the INEC.

ORUMBA NORTH

APC: 2692

APGA: 4826

PDP: 1863

YPP: 659

AGUATA LGA

APC 4773

APGA 9136

PDP 3798

YPP 1070

NJIKOKA

APC – 3,216

APGA – 8,803

PDP – 3,409

YPP – 924

ORUMBA SOUTH

PDP – 1672

YPP – 924

APC: 2,060

APGA: 4,394

ANAMBRA EAST

APC- 2034

APGA: 9746

PDP: 1380

YPP: 559

ANAOCHA

APC – 2,085

APGA – 6,911

PDP – 5,108

YPP – 868

AWKA SOUTH

APC – 2595

APGA – 12891

PDP – 5489

YPP – 919

ONITSHA SOUTH

APC – 2,050

APGA – 4,281

PDP – 2,253

OYI LGA

APC – 2833

APGA – 6133

PDP – 2484

YPP- 900

AYAMELUM

APC – 2409

APGA – 3424

PDP – 2807

YPP- 407

NNEWI NORTH

APC – 1278

APGA – 3369

PDP- 1511

YPP- 6485

IDEMILI SOUTH

APC- 1039

APGA- 2312

PDP- 2016

YPP- 752

OGBALU LGA

APC- 1178

APGA- 3051

PDP- 3445

YPP- 484

ONITSHA NORTH

APC- 3909

APGA- 5587

PDP- 3781

YPP- 682

IDEMILI NORTH

APC- 2291

APGA- 5358

PDP- 2312

YPP- 902

EKWUSIGO

APC 1237

APGA 2570

PDP 1857

YPP 727

NNEWI SOUTH

APC 1307

APGA 3243

PDP 2226

YPP 1327

ORUMBA NORTH

(Result Contested. Not Declared)

AWKA NORTH

APC 755

APGA 1908

PDP 840

YPP 381

ANAMBRA WEST

APC 1233

APGA 1918

PDP 1401

YPP 357