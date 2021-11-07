Soludo in commanding lead, but results for two LGAs yet to come

Chukwuma Soludo candidate of APGA is winning in fourteen of the twenty one local governments in the Anambra state governorship elections results already declared by the National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Soludo who has scored a total of 99,159 compared to his closes rival in PDP with 49,475, on in the following LGAs – Aguata, Anambra East, Anambra West, Anaocha, Awka Noreth, Awka South, Ayamelum, Dunukofia, Idemili North, Njikokoa, Onitsha North, Onitsha South, Orumba South and Oyi.

Despite this staggering lead, it is unlikely that the full results of the election will be declared tonight by INEC.

Results after 19 LGAs were declared shows that Soludo has a lead of 58,889 votes a margin of lead smaller, relative to the number of outstanding votes from two outstanding LGAs of Orumba North and Ihiala which has the largest number of registered voters.

Number of registered voters in Orumba North LGA is 93,608 while the number of registered voters in Ihiala LGA was put at 148,407

In one unsavory report collation officers said elections were marred by violence in Ihiala LGA.

In addition, Gabriel Othong, the returning officer for Idemili South LGA said 41 of the 42 result sheets for 89 polling units were carted away.