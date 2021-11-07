AnambraDecides2021: Soludo maintains lead

The gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Charles Soludo, has taken the lead in the Anambra state governorship election.

Soludo has won in ten out of eleven local governments so far announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) various collation officers in Awka on Sunday.

The local governments are Idemili South, Dunukofia, Onitsha South, Orumba South, Oyi, Anambra East, Njikoka, Ayanelum, Anaocha, and Awka South so far announced before the break time to reconvene at 3.30 pm.

Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah of Young Peoples Party (YPP) won only Nnewi North LGA, his council area.

Recall that the former Central Bank of Nigeria governor had won against Andy Uba of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Valentine Ozigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Aguata Local Government Area, the three top contenders’ home council.

11 out of 21 Local Government Results

So far collated

APGA; 10 LGs

YPP; 1 LG

APC; Nil

PDP; Nil

Idemili South LGA

APGA – 2312

APC – 1039

PDP – 2016

YPP – 752

Aguata LGA

APGA – 9136

APC – 4773

PDP – 3798

YPP – 1070

Anambra East LGA

APGA – 9746

APC – 2034

PDP – 1380

YPP – 559

Anaocha LGA

APGA – 6925

PDP – 5025

APC – 2085

Awka South LGA

APGA – 12891

APC – 2595

PDP – 5496

YPP – 919

Ayamelum LGA

APGA – 3424

PDP – 2804

APC – 2409

Dunukofia LGA

APGA – 4124

APC – 1991

PDP – 1690

YPP – 1360

Njikoka LGA

APGA – 8803

APC – 3216

PDP – 3409

YPP – 924

Nnewi North LGA

APGA – 3369

APC – 1778

PDP – 1511

YPP – 6485

Onitsha South LGA

APGA – 4281

APC – 2050

PDP – 2253

YPP – 271

Orumba South LGA

APGA – 4394

APC – 2060

PDP – 1672

YPP – 887

Oyi LGA

APGA – 6133

APC – 2830

PDP – 2484

YPP – 900