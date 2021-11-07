#AnambraDecides2021: Soludo maintains lead
The gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Charles Soludo, has taken the lead in the Anambra state governorship election.
Soludo has won in ten out of eleven local governments so far announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) various collation officers in Awka on Sunday.
The local governments are Idemili South, Dunukofia, Onitsha South, Orumba South, Oyi, Anambra East, Njikoka, Ayanelum, Anaocha, and Awka South so far announced before the break time to reconvene at 3.30 pm.
Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah of Young Peoples Party (YPP) won only Nnewi North LGA, his council area.
Recall that the former Central Bank of Nigeria governor had won against Andy Uba of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Valentine Ozigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Aguata Local Government Area, the three top contenders’ home council.
11 out of 21 Local Government Results
So far collated
APGA; 10 LGs
YPP; 1 LG
APC; Nil
PDP; Nil
Idemili South LGA
APGA – 2312
APC – 1039
PDP – 2016
YPP – 752
Aguata LGA
APGA – 9136
APC – 4773
PDP – 3798
YPP – 1070
Anambra East LGA
APGA – 9746
APC – 2034
PDP – 1380
YPP – 559
Anaocha LGA
APGA – 6925
PDP – 5025
APC – 2085
Awka South LGA
APGA – 12891
APC – 2595
PDP – 5496
YPP – 919
Ayamelum LGA
APGA – 3424
PDP – 2804
APC – 2409
Dunukofia LGA
APGA – 4124
APC – 1991
PDP – 1690
YPP – 1360
Njikoka LGA
APGA – 8803
APC – 3216
PDP – 3409
YPP – 924
Nnewi North LGA
APGA – 3369
APC – 1778
PDP – 1511
YPP – 6485
Onitsha South LGA
APGA – 4281
APC – 2050
PDP – 2253
YPP – 271
Orumba South LGA
APGA – 4394
APC – 2060
PDP – 1672
YPP – 887
Oyi LGA
APGA – 6133
APC – 2830
PDP – 2484
YPP – 900