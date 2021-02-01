Adamawa community decries government neglect, calls for help

The community of Gawi in Fofure Local Government Area of Adamawa State has cried out for help to well-meaning individuals, government, and organizations over their dilapidated primary school, roads, and Dispensary clinic.

The representative of the village head, Abubakar Aliyu told BusinessDay correspondent in Yola that for, for decades, the community, has been suffering from lack of government presence.

According to him, Gawi is now more of an isolated village, suffering from neglect as no one seems to be aware of their existence.

”The building structures of our primary school is dilapidated to the extent our wards are being taught under the shade of trees, receiving classes in an open field,” he said.

It is the same thing with the little dispensary clinics where no drugs have ever been stocked in the name of the people, with few staffs and they are not consistent; probably because the clinic is dilapidated and no drugs to administer to our people, the resident added.

“Worse of all is the road leading to my community, it is more of a death trap, in the rainy season, it will take one hour to reach. The journey from Fofure is normally not up to one hour but you will end up spending over four hours before getting to Gawi.”

Seeking for a solution, the community residents said they are calling on individuals, government, and organizations to rescue them from the hardship. “We appealed to the State Government under the leadership Umaru Ahmadu Fintiri to save us and our children,” a resident pleaded.

”As I speak with you now, we do not have access to good health facilities, whenever we farm, our products are not being bought with a good price because of the bad road,” another resident lamented, adding that, due to the lack of social amenities; electricity, and clean water, teachers employed to work in the primary school can not live in the community.