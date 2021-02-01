Beyond tolls, Nigeria needs a sustainable road fund

Nigeria’s entire planned expenditure spend in the 2021 budget is only 65 percent of what South Africa spent on infrastructure last year, underscoring that budgetary allocations alone are inadequate to build Nigerians good roads and railways. This stark reality informed previous government’s efforts at creating other investment vehicles to unlock private capital for infrastructure financing…
Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.
Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.