48 hours to guber voting: Wike shells out N570m to Rivers’ youths

Less than 48 hours to voting to elect a new governor of Rivers State, Gov Nyesom Wike has shelled out N570million to youths of the state.

The governor also handed the allocation of the 10,000 jobs into the state’s civil service to be handled by the state’s leadership of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN).

Wike announced the goodies Thursday, March 16, 2023, at the Elechi Polytechnic field where youths of the state staged a rally in solidarity to the Sim Fubara of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Wike asked the state leadership of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) to follow right away to the Government House and collect their accumulated subventions totalling N70m.

He then announced the sum of N500m to start the construction of what he called a befitting state secretariat in Port Harcourt.

Wike also used the rally to react to the trending accusation of drinking N50m worth of drinks per week, saying he would drink more instead of using his money to wreck families.

Wike recounted his projects in 12 flyovers in four years, building of law school campus in PH, and his projects in all the 23 local council areas of the state.

He thrilled the youths by saying how he has brought Rivers State to national limelight such that nobody toys with the state.

“if you live in Rivers State, raise your shoulder high because nobody toys with the state anymore,” he said.

He took swipes at his predecessor, Chibuike Amaechi, saying the man did nothing for Rivers State in eight years whereas he said he as junior minister brought N500m to two different institutions plus other things.

He urged the youths to vote massively for Fubara so that the numerous projects under construction would continue.

He also said his administration was prosecuting APC’s Tonye Cole and Amaechi over the sale of some state assets, gearing that their victory may stall the prosecution.

Asking the youths to vote and stay back to defend their votes, he urged them to gather back at the venue on Monday for all night celebrations for Fubara’s foreseen victiry.

Welcoming the governor, the convener, Tony Okocha, said the youths earnestly yearned to hear from the governor and that they had resolved not to vote for anyhow person but for the governor’s choice.

Addressing the governor, the state chairman of NYCN, Chijioke Ihunwo, said the youths were happy for the reduction of insecurity in the state.

He demanded that the 10,000 jobs be reserved to the youths and not political godfathers.

He pledged the full support of the youths to the governor but demanded attention to their matters including release of their subventions.