INEC set to conduct governorship, Assembly elections in Nasarawa

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has concluded the reconfiguration of all Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and is ready for use in the Saturday, March 18 Governorship and House of Assembly elections in Nasarawa State.

The Commission has also commenced the distribution of sensitive and non-sensitive election materials to the 13 Local Government Areas of the state ahead of the Saturday elections.

Uthman Ajidagba, the Commission’s Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, stated this in an interview with journalists in Lafia.

Ajidagba explained that, its personnel were deployed to INEC offices in the 13 Local Government Areas of the state to reconfigure the BVAS, after using them during the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

He assured that INEC would ensure a fair and credible exercise in the state and called on the people to be orderly during the polls.

The materials, which are conveyed from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) office in Lafia, included ballot papers and result sheets.

The distribution of the election-sensitive materials was done in the presence of the representatives of political parties, heads of security agencies, National Orientation Agency and foreign observers.