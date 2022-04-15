2023: PDP group backs Oyo SUBEB chairman’s senatorial ambition

Ahead of the 2023 general election, Better Representation Solidarity Group, a political support group, has thrown its weight behind the Senatorial ambition of Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, Nureni Aderemi Adeniran.

Ade Ajayi, spokesperson of the group, (Oyo South chapter), who revealed this in Ibadan, added that it was set to roll out a voter registration awareness campaign.

This is also as the group commended the Executive Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde for his role in ensuring equity and fair play in the eventual emergence of a credible candidate in Oyo South Senatorial district.

According to the spokesman, Better Representation Solidarity Group (Oyo South chapter) is affiliated with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), adding that it comprises of vibrant Oyo State Politicians with common political persuasion.

The group with the vision of restoring the eroding glory of Oyo South Senatorial District said it is not in any way disparaging the outgoing Senator representing Oyo South Senatorial District, rather it is seeking the candidature of Nureni Adeniran, who has proven to be a worthy Ambassador of the Senatorial District and the State.

He disclosed that Better Representation Solidarity Group (Oyo South chapter) was founded by some patriotic indigenes and friends of the state poised to redress pertinent issues in the district.

“The present administration of Governor Seyi Makinde is working tirelessly to transform our beloved State into the ultimate destination for socio-economic investment and we strongly believe the State equally needs better representation, that would complement the efforts of the government. Therefore, we are proud of Nureni Aderemi Adeniran’s aspiration and eventual candidacy in the forthcoming elections,” he added.

He continued, “To drive our vision to fruition and after a holistic appraisal of all the potential Senatorial aspirants under the PDP, in our district, we and other groups have opted to queue behind Nureni Adeniran to take over in 2023. Our choice is devoid of myopic vision and ethnic colouration. We simply want the best for our State.”

He added that the group parades a grassroots networks across the nooks and crannies of the State with coordinators in each local government, and wards.

In addition, he said Better Representation Solidarity Group is currently mobilizing eligible potential voters to enrol in the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration exercise and creating political awareness to checkmate voters’ apathy during elections.