PDP presidential aspirants to accept consensus candidate, says Saraki

Bukola Saraki, a former Senate president and a presidential aspirant on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has said that presidential aspirants under the party are willing and ready to abandon personal interest and accept the emergence of consensus candidate to ensure Nigeria is rescued.

Saraki, who spoke to journalists in Aba, the commercial hub of Abia State, after a consultative meeting with Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, said that the aspirants have been consulting in the spirit of national interest, to ensure that the PDP emerge victorious in 2023 general elections.

The former Senate President came some PDP presidential aspirants, namely Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State and Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, fomer chairman and chief executive officer of FSB International Bank Plc.

In his words, “We’ve had good discussions with Ikpeazu, as a key stakeholder in our party and a leader of our party.

“As you are aware, four of us who are aspirants have been going around consulting stakeholders to discuss on a consensus candidate for the interest of our party and the country.

“And the four of us have agreed to support the consensus arrangement to ensure that we unite and position PDP in a position to win the 2023 election, because Nigerians are going through hardship.

“Insecurity is much. Just few days ago, some people lost their lives and these and more are the reasons we’ve decided to unite, because the lives of Nigerians are more important than individual ambitions.”

He further said that they were in Abia to seek support of the Governor, to ensure that PDP wins.

“This is the first time that aspirants are coming together. It is a tough challenge and people think it will not work. We assure Nigerians that we’re determined,” he said.

Saraki stated that they are driven by the determination to turn Nigeria around and if accepting consensus is the sacrifice they have to make to achieve that, they are ready.

“We’re motivated to hear leaders like Ikpeazu urging us to go ahead. After here, we’re going to meet the Governor of Enugu State and after that, we must have concluded our visit to18 Governors of the PDP, who all along have shown their commitment to this arrangement”, he stated.

Governor Ikpeazu expressed joy that his hope in the emergence of a new Nigeria has rekindled.

Ikpeazu added that the initiative led by the aspirants is quite commendable, altruistic and bone out of their desires to form an alliance that would rescue Nigeria beyond the respective selfish interest of anyone.

“I want to say that you have my commitment and cooperation, as you move on. And I’ll do my little bit to ensure that all of us come together. I want to encourage all the aspirants wherever they’re coming from to come together and realise that someone needs to be alive to be selfish.

“Before you become a selfish person, make sure you’re alive, otherwise a dead man can’t be selfish. The survival of our country and the interest of the poor masses should come before personal agenda.

“I’m happy that we have leaders who have decided to put Nigeria first. I’m for it and I’ll support it and make sure that we present a common front or at least minimise misunderstanding and altercation before and during our primaries.

“Only one person will be president. Let the president who is ready to serve Nigeria emerge not the one that will serve himself,” Ikpeazu said.