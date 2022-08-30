2023: Obi is focused, ready to lead Nigeria – Media Office

The Obi-Datti Media Office on Monday said the Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi is focused and fully prepared to lead Nigeria, ahead of the 2023 Presidential elections.

The Obi- Datti Media Office, stated this in Abuja on Monday, in response to criticisms of Peter Obi’s Presidential ambition, by Dele Alake, a spokesman of Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Alake held that the Labour Party candidate for 2023, Peter Obi, cannot name any legacies of his years of governing Anambra State and, therefore, cannot be compared to his APC counterpart.

But the Obi- Datti Media office, in their response, described Alake as one of those “Lagosians who believe Nigeria begins and ends in Lagos and may not have crossed the Niger in his lifetime”.

“He might not have been to Anambra and had been too biased to read up the LP candidate’s records in the public domain,” LP said in the statement.

The statement noted that Obi’s records won him numerous awards, including “Governor of the Decade” while Alake’s paymaster ruled Lagos State”.

The statement also noted that while some people were busy “harnessing huge internal revenue” from their state, Peter Obi was investing heavily in lifting Anambra state, including in education that has taken Anambra State from number 29 to 1 in the School Certificate performance index.

“Alake also claimed that Obi’s business is anchored on imports that destroy the economy and that he was no where when his principal struggled for democracy.

“ The attack dog is either mischievous or ignorant about Obi being the only chief executive of his era with the most investment of state funds that not only boosted the economy but also provided jobs,” the party said.

“If Alake is current, he should not have celebrated Asiwaju’s role in democracy struggle because it has been diminished since it was revealed that he lobbied to be made a Minister in late Sani Abacha’s government and only joined NADECO after he was rejected by the juntas.

“However, Alake gave out one fact that the Media Office agrees with: indeed, Obi cannot be compared to Alake’s candidate.

“Obi is highly verifiable, but Alake’s man is not; Obi has an origin; Alake’s has none; Obi has educational credentials; his counterpart has affidavits; Obi is hale and hearty and ready to face the challenge of leading Nigeria, the other candidate acts by proxy; Alake’s man says it’s his turn to rule Nigeria, Obi says it’s the turn of Nigerians to take back their country.

“We are in sympathy with these attack dogs who need to keep attacking the man they claim has no structure and is just a social media wave instead of selling their structured candidate. All they seek is to mention Obi to be able to trend.

“The Obi-Datti tag team is in the market with their content which is resonating with Nigerians, let Alake’s enter the stage and sell himself, never again will anybody become Nigeria’s President through fake and unsubstantiated packaging”.

The Obi- Datti Team therefore urged Nigerians to “ always remain Obidient and focused on a new Nigeria of our dreams”.