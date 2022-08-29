Sule committee returns N20m convention budget surplus to APC

The media and publicity committee of the June special convention (presidential primary) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) chaired by Abdullahi Sule, the governor of Nasarawa State has returned a budget surplus of N20 million to the party’s national leadership.

Sule disclosed this while addressing journalists after the submission of the committee’s report at the APC national secretariat in Abuja on Friday.

He said the committee was given N120 million and it spent roughly N100 million and returned the remaining balance of N20 million back to the party.

The Nasarawa governor said: “What appeared on the social media that we are given N500m, N800m and this and that. We were only given N120m from the beginning and we spent roughly a N100m and returned N20m back to the party.

“I think the first highlight of the report is to show great appreciation to the national chairman and the NWC for having the confidence in us, to put us together for the awareness on the various advertisements and promoting one of the best ever convention we had in this country.

“So the composition of the committee was made of 56 people. You can think of every media guru in this country who were actually brought together to be part of this committee. We are very grateful for that.

“The second part is to ensure that because of our experience of the previous committee that produced the national working committee, which I happened to be the chairman as well, we became a little more prudent. We were able to conserve some of the resources. Because of that, we were not able to expend everything given to us and we were able to bring back the balance back to the party.

“In addition, we got the best support from media houses. We never got this kind of support when I was chairman of the previous committee that produced the NWC. We are grateful for the maximum support we received from the media.

Read also: PDP crises: Atiku to meet Wike in London, as party continues reconciliation

“I also saw so much commitment from our members to the point that every experienced media person there was sent out to go and promote the party and its convention and they did a fantastic job.”

In his remarks, Abdullahi Adamu, the APC national chairman commended the

committee’s efforts which culminated into a seamless special convention that produced the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

“I did say when we were receiving the report, we appreciate the level of integrity the committee has shown from the point of leadership provided for the good job they did. And they have been so transparent and accountable to the extent of declaring some surplus. A few others have submitted their report before today and I did mention that when I was given the report that you have set a good example.

“One, the challenges were high but you were to deploy the publicity to defuse the tension and we were able to have a good convention. Not a single incident was reported and it was all because of the role your committee played by ensuring that everybody was carried along,” Adamu said.