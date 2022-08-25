PDP crises: Atiku to meet Wike in London, as party continues reconciliation

As stakeholders continue efforts to broker peace in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the party’s Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has jetted out to London where it is expected that he will meet the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

Wike who is currently in London, had led his team made up of Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State and the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde to meet the All Progressive Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu in London on Tuesday.

Relationships between Atiku and Wike became sour in June this year, shortly after Atiku picked Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as his running mate.

Many PDP members had expected that Atiku will pick Wike as his running mate, especially with the recommendation of the Committee set up to select the party’s Vice Presidential candidate, favoring Wike for the job.

BusinessDay gathered from a source close to Atiku late Wednesday, that Atiku’s camp has been unhappy over the party’s inability to resolve the crises which had deepened recently, with the agitations for the removal of the party’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

BusinessDay source noted that Wike and Atiku had remain good friends despite the problems “ There is nothing wrong for the former Vice President to personally wade into the matter. After all, Atiku and Wike have remain friends despite the challenges”

Responding to BusinessDay questions on whether Atiku’s camp is nit worried over the delays in the formation of the Presidential Campaign Council, our source said “ there is need to worry”

According to him, “ The party still has enough time. As you know, campaigns have not been flagged off. We have more than a full month.

“ What matters is for the physical structures to be on ground and PDP is lucky because the former Vice President already has the necessary structures in place”

Read also: CBN’s 10 products to cut food imports disappoint

The party had earlier on Wednesday held a stakeholders meeting where the Gubernatorial candidates were in attendance, ahead of the preparations for the campaigns.

The Party National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, speaking after the stakeholders meeting, revealed that the candidates used the opportunity to brief the party on the situation within their states, as well as express their concerns in their various states.

“ They briefed us on the efforts they are making in their various states to win the elections and as you know, the elections will be won in the states not just at the national level.

Ayu who expressed happiness with the progress that have been made so far in various states, added that “ some of the little issues raised have been clarified and it was an extremely useful meeting.

“So we are happy that the members of the party are very determined that we don’t just win at the national level, but States Assembly, National Assembly and state governorship

“ We want to return about 25 state governors or more as we used to have. So the mood in the party is excellent.

The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, noted that members believe in the supremacy and sanctity of the party, adding that “the mood is very excellent”

According to him, “The candidates are coming together uniting the party to discuss issues of reconciliation.

Mohammed described the PDP as a “very democratic party” adding that the candidate had interacted with the National Chairman on issues concerning the party,

“ He is open and we have ask him all the question that we need to ask about how to win the elections.

“ The strategies are ours, so, we don’t have to reveal them to the media now, but certainly we are on course”

Mohammed Ashiru, Kaduna State Governorship Candidate and Chairman of PDP Governorship Candidates’ Forum, while speaking with Journalists after the meeting, noted that the consultative meeting with the party leaders was called to chat the way forward for the party.

“ We had extensive discussions and views, regarding the 2023 elections and we are home and dry.

Ashiru debunked claims that there was crises within the party “We don’t have crisis in PDP”.