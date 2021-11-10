2023: Group makes case for Wike, says Rivers’ governor deserves PDP presidential ticket

Ahead of the 2023 general election, a People’s Democratic Party (PDP) pressure group in Cross River State, The Renaissance Movement, has called on the leadership of the party to give its presidential ticket to Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.

The group said in a press conference held at the Ernest Etim Bassey Press Centre that against the background of the clarion call and passionate expectation of Nigerians for good and enduring leadership; having been dissatisfied with the rudderless leadership provided by the APC in the last six years, it resolved among other things, to call on the leadership of the PDP to present a man with character and content as the party’s presidential flag bearer in 2023.

The Renaissance Movement said the call to give Wike the ticket was to further strengthen the faith of the people in the Nigerian polity.

The group also commended the leadership of the party, especially the PDP Governors’ Forum, for the conduct of a successful, peaceful and rancour-free National Convention and urged the leadership to consolidate on the gains of consensus building process recorded at the convention, to narrow down interests “as we approach 2023 election.”

The group further noted in particular, “the sterling leadership qualities and developmental strides of the Rivers State Governor, His Excellency Barrister Nyesom Wike, and after a careful prognosis of the political situation in the country, characterised by high level insecurity across board, rising banditry, secessionist groups currently threatening the very fabric of our National Unity, hereby calls on His Excellency, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, to declare interest for the 2023 Presidential election in order to salvage Nigeria as clearly demonstrated in his outing as governor of Rivers State.”

Leader of the group, Gabriel Odu Orji described Governor Wike as a nationalist who truly believes in the unity and indissolubility of Nigeria and has clearly demonstrated this in his uncompromising stance against separatist agitations and his liberal posture as demonstrated during the Sokoto fire incident.”

A former commissioner for Information in Cross River State, Asu Okang said that the Cross River Renaissance Movement “further notes the ingenuity in social engineering exhibited by Governor Wike in handling the security situation in the Niger-Delta, which has brought about lasting peace in the region and considers this trait as a major panacea required in resolving the current security challenges plaguing the country.”